Miriam Margolyes has broken her silence on the race row involving This Morning presenter Andi Peters.

Speaking at a Southend event promoting Miriam’s Full English, her new memoir, Miriam explained why she asked questions about Andi’s identity during the interview.

Her comments come after the live This Morning exchange last week.

This Morning producers appeared to intervene as the conversation turned to Andi’s skin colour.

As reported by The Sun, Miriam said of the exchange: “I didn’t want to embarrass or hurt Andi because he seems very nice.”

She went on to explain that the pair had never met before, adding that she “didn’t know he was black until I saw him”.

The 85-year-old said her questions came from a curiosity about people’s experiences and feelings. Inclusion, she explained, is also a major theme running through her book.

Miriam Margolyes appeared on This Morning last week (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Miriam Margolyes explains why she questioned Andi Peters

At the Southend event, Miriam said she was interested in hearing Andi’s perspective because questions around identity fascinate her.

She argued that everyone has feelings about their own identity and about the way other people see them. For Miriam, that curiosity extends beyond famous faces and towards the personal stories that shape people.

She said: “I am fascinated by other people. They are the people that interest me, not the celebrities so much.”

Her explanation has now made her intentions clear, although the original exchange had already caused a stir online.

What happened during Miriam Margolyes and Andi Peters’ interview

The controversy began when Miriam questioned Andi about his accent during the live daytime interview. She then suggested he had one black parent and one white parent.

However, Andi explained that both of his parents are black.

Miriam then said: “Oh, both are black? High yella, that’s what they call it in America when people aren’t deeply black.”

Producers then seemingly stepped in off-screen. Andi signalled twice that they appeared to be nervous.

Miriam told them not to worry and said everyone was welcome, again connecting the conversation with the theme of inclusion in her book.

Clips of the exchange quickly spread across social media, with viewers criticising Miriam’s wording.

Miriam has addressed her comments to Andi Peters (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Andi Peters responds after the This Morning exchange

Andi later responded on X. TV presenter Jeremy Vine praised the way Andi handled the awkward moment.

Andi replied: “Thanks JV. As you know, we have to be ready for ANYTHING!!!”

Read more: This Morning star Daisy Payne announces birth of baby and adorable name: ‘We are so in love’

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV1.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of Miriam’s response.