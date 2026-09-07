The This Morning gardening expert Daisy Payne has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with producer partner Dominic Gatt.

She announced the happy news through an Instagram post on Sunday. She also shared black-and-white photographs, offering followers a first look at their daughter.

Daisy confirmed Joni Augusta Gatt was born on September 1. Alongside the pictures, Daisy wrote: “We are so in love!”

The joyful arrival came five months after Daisy announced she was expecting her first baby in April.

At that time, she posted a short clip while cradling her growing bump. The garden setting matched her joke about experiencing a different kind of growing during 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Payne (@gardentogarnish)

Daisy Payne’s baby name wins praise

The announcement drew a stream of congratulatory messages from Daisy’s 23,500 Instagram followers.

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page wrote: “Congratulations!!! What a beautiful name!!”

Influencer Jemma Solomon said: “Ahhh huge congratulations,” as the warm messages continued.

“Huge congratulations! Beautiful name (from a Joni Mitchell fan). Enjoy the bubble and be kind to yourself,” a third remarked.

Daisy Payne’s route to This Morning

Daisy, 28, became This Morning’s resident gardener in 2020. Before that, she had created Garden to Garnish tutorials for her YouTube channel.

A year before joining the programme, Daisy bought a Grade II-listed cottage in the Cotswolds. The garden there later formed the backdrop to her April pregnancy reveal.

In the clip, Daisy held her bump and joked about a different kind of growing. Her September post marked the next milestone, announcing Joni’s arrival to followers.

Daisy is a gardener presenter on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Gardening carried personal meaning for Daisy

Daisy’s connection to gardening has also carried deep personal meaning away from television. In a May 2023 interview, she discussed her grandfather’s COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent death.

She was walking her cocker spaniel, Ernie, when her mother called with the test result. Daisy recalled dropping to her knees after hearing the news.

She described the family’s lack of control as devastating. Gardening then became a source of solace during her grief.

On the day he died, a robin appeared in a garden that had not attracted them before. Daisy understood that moment as a sign that her grandfather remained with her.

The experience made the garden feel even more special. She later stressed that gardening helped her manage grief, rather than erase it.

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