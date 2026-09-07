Cat Deeley makes ‘nanny’ confession following marriage split from Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley has revealed she has nanny support while sharing parenting equally with estranged husband Patrick Kielty.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the This Morning presenter described their arrangement as “50-50” after the July 2025 separation.

She said careful planning and outside help are central to co-parenting after the split: “It’s about being as organised as you can possibly be. I have an amazing nanny too.”

Cat also acknowledged the pressure behind that organisation. She said the administration involved can leave her awake during the night.

“Everybody’s doing their best,” she added.

Cat Deeley has opened up about co-parenting following her split from Patrick Kielty (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Cat Deeley explains 50-50 co-parenting support

Rather than portraying parenting as a solo effort, Cat described a shared arrangement with practical support.

Cat and Patrick share two sons, whose privacy they requested while announcing their separation.

Cat currently presents ITV’s This Morning alongside Ben Shephard, with the daytime role bringing early starts.

Patrick hosts The Late Late Show and divides his working time between London and Dublin. Cat remains based in London.

Ben joined Cat for the interview and reflected upon his teenage relationship with his own father.

He said adulthood helped him understand how hard his parents had worked for their family. His comments echoed Cat’s point about parents continuing to try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty’s separation

Cat and Patrick announced their separation in July 2025, following 13 years of marriage.

In their joint statement, they said they had decided to end their marriage and were separated.

They also said no other party was involved. The pair pledged to remain united as loving parents and requested privacy.

They said there would be no further comment about the separation.

Cat and Patrick first met while presenting Fame Academy together in 2002. Their friendship later developed into a relationship.

They married in Rome in 2012. The family moved back to the UK from Los Angeles during 2020.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty’s London home

Meanwhile, their Hampstead home has reportedly been placed on the market for £5.25 million.

The couple reportedly bought the north London property for almost £5 million in 2023. The reported listing represents another change following their separation.

Reports have claimed Cat is dating again (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Cat Deeley linked to Charlie Coleman after split

Cat was also seen with Amazon MGM Studios executive Charlie Coleman at BST Hyde Park in July.

They attended a Lewis Capaldi concert, where pictures showed them laughing, sharing drinks and appearing relaxed together.

Read more: Cat Deeley shows off toned legs in robe on holiday with her children amid rumours she’s ‘dating again’

The sightings prompted romance rumours, rather than confirmation of a relationship.

Cat’s latest public comments focused instead on parenting, organisation and the support surrounding her family. Her priority remains making the shared arrangement work alongside her television career.

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