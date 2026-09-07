BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri reveals incurable cancer diagnosis as she reveals her children’s heartbreaking question

Maryam Moshiri has revealed she is living with polycythaemia vera, a rare and incurable blood cancer.

The BBC News presenter discussed her diagnosis in an interview with The Times. She received the diagnosis in November 2024 and has undergone treatment while continuing to work.

She is now supporting Blood Cancer UK’s Here for This campaign.

Maryam has opened up about her devastating diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

BBC star Maryam Moshiri on her incurable cancer diagnosis

Maryam told The Times the condition would remain with her for life: “It is going to be there until the day I die.”

She also explained the mindset behind carrying on with everyday life: “A big part of this disease is having to get on with life.”

The 49-year-old has balanced hospital visits and medication with a demanding live broadcasting schedule.

PV affects bone marrow and makes it produce too many red blood cells. The extra cells can thicken the blood.

There is currently no cure, although the condition can typically be managed as a chronic illness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBCMaryam (@bbcmaryam)

Maryam Moshiri describes treatment side effects

Early treatment involved venesection, also called phlebotomy, roughly twice each month.

The procedure removes almost a pint of blood through a vein. This reduces the concentration of red blood cells.

Maryam later began interferon immunotherapy at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust in London.

The treatment reduced her need for venesection. However, side effects included insomnia, headaches, fatigue and intense itching.

She described how severe the itching became. “I was itching until I was bleeding through to my clothes,” she said.

The scratching left scars across her stomach. Maryam eventually switched to another drug, which brought less severe side effects.

Maryam is managing the condition (Credit: BBC)

Maryam Moshiri continued working through fatigue

Treatment did not take Maryam away from the newsroom. She continued presenting and led BBC coverage from Rome following Pope Francis’ death.

Maryam said she worked 14-hour days, often remaining on air while coping with chronic tiredness.

Live news provided an adrenaline rush, which helped her keep going during broadcasts. The effort took a toll afterwards.

She said she sometimes arrived home unable to move because she felt so tired.

At the hardest points, exhaustion also left her unable to play with her children. They asked whether she would die after learning about the cancer.

Maryam said adapting to constant appointments and medication had been challenging. However, she regarded that future as better than dying from cancer.

Maryam is supporting Blood Cancer UK (Credit: BBC)

Maryam Moshiri backs Blood Cancer UK campaign

On Instagram, Maryam said she hoped sharing her experience would help others affected by blood cancer.

The Here for This campaign highlights everyday moments missed through treatment, side effects or hospital stays.

It also celebrates milestones made possible by research and improved treatments.

Maryam thanked her consultants, family, friends, colleagues and everyone who had supported her.

Blood Cancer UK offers support to people affected by different forms of blood cancer. Its support line is 0808 2080 888.

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