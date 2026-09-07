Stevie Nicks’ younger brother Christopher Aaron Nicks has died aged 72 after a private cancer battle.

His daughter Nixi announced the news on Instagram. She said he died on Friday, September 4, surrounded by family.

Christopher had lived with a cancer diagnosis for two and a half years. The type of cancer was not disclosed.

Stevie Nicks’ brother Christopher dies following cancer battle

Nixi wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story: “It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my father, Christopher Aaron Nicks, early this morning, surrounded by family.”

“Some of you may know that he has spent the last 2.5 years battling a cancer diagnosis, and to some this may come as a shock,” she continued.

“If this is news to you, please know it was because he never wanted people to worry about him that he kept this to himself.”

Nixi added: “I know that he has left his mark on so many people, and this will leave many more than his immediate family with a piece of them missing. I know I speak for my dad when I say that his friends, his lost boys, meant the world to him.”

“Rest easy, Coach. We will see you in Neverland,” Nixi concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nixi Parkinson Nicks (@nixinicks)

Stevie Nicks’ Fleetwood Mac band member Mick Fleetwood also shared a tribute.

He wrote: “The passing of Chris Nicks has brought so many memories of his amazing life.. much of course was shared connected to Fleetwood Mac.. His zest for life will be a forever beacon of inspiration !! Chris you will be missed by me and I know the Family of Fleetwood Mac.Peace and love .. Mick Fleetwood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mick Fleetwood (@mickfleetwoodofficial)

Christopher Nicks worked behind the scenes

Christopher was Stevie’s only sibling, although he largely stayed away from the spotlight.

However, he held several roles around his sister’s solo career. He worked on merchandise operations for several tours.

Christopher also sometimes introduced Stevie on stage. He appeared in her videos for Talk to Me and I Can’t Wait.

He received a songwriting credit on The Nightmare, from Stevie’s 1985 album Rock a Little.

His low-profile work gave him a place in her career beyond their close family relationship.

Stevie has not spoken out since her brother’s death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stevie Nicks previously shared their family bond

Stevie, 78, had spoken warmly about her brother long before the family’s announcement.

In a 1986 interview with In Her Words, she recalled crying one night because she missed Christopher. She had wanted to telephone him and hear that everything would be all right.

Stevie described her family as very important to her. She also described Christopher as the relative she needed when seeking reassurance.

As of this writing, Stevie has not publicly responded to the heartbreaking news.

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