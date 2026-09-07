Brian McFadden has revealed he no longer speaks to either of his former wives, Kerry Katona or Vogue Williams.

The former Westlife singer told The Sun that he sees no reason for regular contact after their lives moved on.

His comments follow Vogue’s public frustration over missing his July 2025 wedding to Danielle Parkinson.

Vogue raised the issue during a June episode of My Therapist Ghosted Me. She said: “He did not invite me to his new wedding. I did find that incredibly rude that he didn’t invite me, actually, and that is why we don’t talk.”

Vogue also joked that she would have made sure the ceremony went ahead.

Brian and Vogue split in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Brian McFadden did not invite Vogue Williams

Brian has now rejected the idea that inviting an ex-wife should be expected.

Explaining their distance, he said: “We haven’t spoken in a long time, but why would we?”

“We’re both married to other people and have children and families. Why would you bother speaking to your ex? It doesn’t make any sense,” the Real To Me hitmaker continued.

Brian and Vogue were married from 2012 until 2017. He noted that both are now remarried, with children and separate family lives.

He also stressed that the ceremony was deliberately small and personal. Many of his friends did not receive invitations either, according to Brian.

Brian McFadden explains no contact with Kerry Katona

Brian said his lack of contact with Kerry partly reflected their daughters’ ages.

The former couple, married from 2002 until 2006, share two adult daughters.

He told The Sun: “I don’t speak to Kerry any more. We don’t need to.”

He said there was no current need to communicate because their daughters had grown up. However, Brian expects they would talk if reunited at either daughter’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Kerry has previously spoken warmly about Danielle, despite Brian saying he no longer speaks to her.

She said they got on well, while praising Danielle’s relationship with the adult daughters. Kerry also recalled sending Danielle a Mother’s Day message and wished the couple happiness.

Brian got married to Danielle last July (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brian McFadden’s wedding to Danielle Parkinson

Brian married Danielle in July 2025, following eight years together. Their celebration took place at Lusty Glaze Beach on Cornwall’s north coast.

The setting matched Brian’s description of an intimate gathering for relatives and friends.

The pair became engaged in 2019, although the Covid pandemic delayed their wedding plans. They welcomed a daughter in 2021 following IVF and two miscarriages.

Footage reposted by Danielle showed the newlyweds entering their reception as guests cheered. Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) played during their arrival.

The invitation disagreement has revealed sharply different expectations between Brian and Vogue. Brian views continued contact as unnecessary, while Vogue considered her exclusion rude.

For now, he says neither former marriage involves ongoing communication.

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