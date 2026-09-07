Pregnant Scarlett Moffatt shares beautiful photos of baby shower ahead of birth of second child

Scarlett Moffatt has marked the final stretch of her second pregnancy with a colourful baby-in-bloom shower.

She shared a carousel from the celebration on Instagram, revealing a flower-filled day with close friends and family. The celebration followed fresh baby-bump photos from Scarlett Moffatt as she approached her second child’s arrival.

The former Gogglebox star is expecting the baby with her fiancé, Scott Dobinson. Their young son joined the couple for the family occasion. The shower gave everyone one final big celebration before the new arrival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett Moffatt’s baby-in-bloom celebration

Pastel touches ran throughout the event. Guests arrived beneath a large balloon arch in soft shades. The display carried Scarlett’s name alongside the floral shower theme.

A flower-covered cake echoed the colour scheme and featured a small celebratory topper. Baby bingo was among the games arranged for friends and relatives.

Scarlett matched the setting in a floral dress for the party. Scott and their son both chose pastel blue shirts. The coordinated looks tied the family neatly into the soft-coloured setting.

Posting after the shower, Scarlett captured the mood in a tender message. She wrote: “One last big celebration before our littlest love arrives.”

Scarlett also joked that both her heart and belly felt very full. She thanked everyone who attended and said the family loved them dearly.

Special thanks went to her mother and best friend, who organised the gathering. She joked that they rose extremely early to prepare finger sandwiches. Scarlett also praised the balloon stylist responsible for the large pastel display.

Scarlett shared some adorable snaps (Credit: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Scarlett Moffatt discusses difficult second pregnancy

The joyful party came after a much tougher start to Scarlett’s second pregnancy. Scarlett announced earlier this year that she and Scott were expecting.

Scarlett has also described her second pregnancy as difficult, particularly during the first trimester.

She told The Sun that unexpected travel sickness struck while she was working and filming. That experience contrasted sharply with the relaxed pregnancy she remembered from her first child.

Scarlett said she was “getting bad travel sickness” during the busy period. She continued working despite the nausea and its effect on her days.

Scarlett also admitted: “I was also running off to throw up at work.” Her account showed how different the two pregnancies had felt for her.

Now, the baby shower has marked a warm milestone as the couple await their second child’s birth. The celebration brought friends and family together before the latest addition arrives.

Read more: Heavily pregnant Scarlett Moffatt hits back after stranger told her she looks ‘humongous

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