Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce fourth baby’s adorable name as they make U-turn

Vogue Williams has revealed the adorable name of her fourth child.

Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews have named their son Remy Valentine Matthews. The broadcaster announced the full moniker on Instagram, alongside fresh photographs of her newborn son.

The update follows the arrival of Vogue and Spencer’s fourth baby, which the couple announced one week earlier. Their latest carousel showed Remy with his three older siblings, Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

Comments quickly filled with warm messages from familiar faces and followers. Paloma Faith wrote: “Love the name Remy.”

Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby gushed: “He’s gorgeous… welcome to the world Remy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Vogue Williams dropped Elvis before revealing baby son’s name Remy

Remy was not the couple’s original choice. Before his birth, Vogue revealed that they were planning to call their son Elvis.

She first discussed that choice on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast. Vogue later told co-host Joanne McNally: “We have changed our baby name – we have no name.”

She said Spencer had received several calls from family members about the choice. Vogue admitted she loved Elvis, although she had never felt entirely comfortable with it.

She worried it was “such a big name to take on” during childhood and adult life. That concern, together with the family feedback, sent the couple back to other options.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have announced their baby son’s name (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Remy is also the name of the central rat character in Disney film Ratatouille. The connection fits with Vogue’s longstanding affection for Disney.

She has regularly enjoyed family visits to Disney theme parks and hosted themed parties for her children. Vogue has also named Beauty and the Beast as her all-time favourite film.

Her proposal carried another Disney connection. Spencer proposed after the couple attended a West End performance of The Lion King. The Lion King is reportedly Spencer’s favourite movie.

The final selection only became public after Remy’s safe arrival. Vogue’s short name announcement was accompanied by a heart emoji.

Vogue and Spencer announced Remy’s arrival last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome family of six

Earlier, Vogue shared photographs of herself and Spencer holding their newborn. She said their baby had arrived safely and described their home as full of excitement and happiness.

Other pictures captured Remy meeting his siblings. The three older children had been eagerly awaiting the latest addition to their family.

Read more: Pregnant Vogue Williams plays ‘cruel’ labour prank on Jamie Theakston

Vogue and Spencer announced the pregnancy in April with photographs showing her baby bump. They met while filming The Jump in 2017 and married the following year.

Remy’s arrival means the couple are now a family of six. It also brings their closely watched baby-name search to a happy conclusion.

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