ITV claps back at claims Bradley Walsh’s show The Chase Around the World is to be ‘axed’ after just one series

The Chase Around The World has been hit by claims that Bradley Walsh’s spin off will not return for a second series.

Reports have suggested the show has been branded a “flop” following its launch earlier this summer.

Bradley hosts the quiz show, which sees The Chasers head abroad to take on pairs of contestants in popular European tourist destinations. The prize is £100,000.

Bradley Walsh’s show The Chase Around the World is facing claims it will be ‘axed’ (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Mirror: “The Chase Around The World has been one big flop. Bradley has pretty much been reduced to a voiceover man and The Chasers, who are all adored by the viewers, hardly featured at all.”

The source also claimed that The Chasers, including Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty and Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, had been told not to expect a second series.

However, ITV has now moved to quash those claims.

ITV denies The Chase Around The World axe claims

An ITV spokesperson has insisted that no decision has been made about the future of The Chase Around the World. The broadcaster says discussions about a potential second series are still taking place.

Speaking to ED!, the spokesperson said: “With The Chase Around The World only having finished its linear broadcast just over two weeks ago, discussions are naturally still ongoing about a recommission at this time.

“It is untrue to say that The Chasers have been informed that a second series won’t be going ahead currently.”

The Chase Around The World took the familiar quiz action out of its usual studio setting.

The show sees pairs of contestants take on The Chasers abroad (Credit: ITV)

Six pairs travelled between international cities as they searched for The Chasers. They followed clues before facing general knowledge tests designed to keep them in the competition.

The contestants who remained in the competition also had the chance to win £100,000.

Bradley presented alongside Chasers Anne, Mark, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis.

With The Chase already hugely popular, there were hopes viewers would enjoy the new adventure spin on the format. Some viewers even compared it with the BBC’s hugely popular series, Race Across the World.

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