Strictly star Johannes Radebe rejoins the pros in star-studded trailer for 2026 series

Strictly Come Dancing has given fans their first look at the 2026 series, with Johannes Radebe proving he’s not quite ready to leave the dancefloor behind despite taking on a new role as host.

The first trailer offers a glimpse of the show’s revamped presenting line-up, while the familiar judging panel also gets involved in the action. It also introduces the new hosting team of Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe.

Johannes takes the lead on the choreography before later joining his fellow presenters for their big entrance. It’s a clear nod to his earlier promise that stepping into the presenting role would not mean giving up dancing.

The new trailer was released today (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe leads the Strictly 2026 trailer

The trailer kicks off on the studio lot as the professional dancers and judges come together for a group routine. Motsi Mabuse is among the first to appear, wearing a shimmering gold, floor-length gown.

Johannes then takes centre stage, leading the choreography alongside the professional dancers. Shirley Ballas gets involved too, dancing with Vito Coppola in a red dress and showing off her Latin skills.

Elsewhere, Anton Du Beke performs with Katya Jones, while Craig Revel Horwood takes on a very different role as he gets behind the DJ decks during the musical transition.

The soundtrack switches from a version of Sledgehammer to an upbeat Latin track, with the judges all playing an active part in the opening performance.

Katya and Anton dance together in the trailer (Credit: BBC)

Five new Strictly professionals make their debut

The trailer also introduces all five new Strictly Come Dancing professionals, who appear as part of the ensemble routine.

Their appearance gives fans an early chance to see the refreshed professional line-up in action, alongside some of the show’s established dancers.

Johannes remains at the heart of the choreography before changing gears to join Emma and Josh for the presenting team’s entrance.

The trio walk down a set of steps together before meeting the rest of the cast. The trailer then ends with the full group raising their arms as streamers explode around them.

The accompanying caption encourages fans to get the party started with the new series, teasing dazzling routines, sparkling sets, glitzy costumes and 15 new celebrities.

Shirley is seen dancing too (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe keeps his dancing shoes on

Johannes had previously made it clear that becoming a presenter would not mean saying goodbye to the dancefloor.

He said: “Now listen, I’m not hanging up my dancing shoes yet.”

He added: “I will definitely be throwing some shapes and moving my hips – I can’t not; that’s my life.”

Johannes then offered another tease, saying: “There’s a plan in action, that’s all I’m going to say. You’re going to see JoJo!”

The new trailer gives fans their first taste of that plan, with Johannes switching between his presenting duties and his familiar role as a dancer. His double role is one of the clearest signs of what’s changing on Strictly in 2026.

When Strictly Come Dancing 2026 starts

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 19 September on BBC One, with the new series also available on BBC iPlayer from that date.

Fifteen new celebrities will take to the ballroom as they compete in the latest series. The first episode will mark the start of Johannes’s new presenting era, while the trailer makes clear that his dancing shoes aren’t going anywhere just yet

Read more: Strictly star Melvin Odoom reveals he’s set to become a father for the first time at 46 years old

Strictly launches on Saturday, September 19 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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