Strictly star Melvin Odoom reveals he’s set to become a father for the first time at 46 years old

Melvin Odoom is preparing to become a father for the first time at 46.

The radio presenter announced girlfriend Hannah Holland’s pregnancy through an Instagram post yesterday (Friday, September 4).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@melvinodoom)

Melvin Odoom and Hannah Holland met through I’m A Celebrity

He shared three black-and-white pictures, including a close-up of their hands cradling Hannah’s growing bump.

Melvin and Hannah’s relationship began after they met backstage during I’m A Celebrity in Australia in 2024.

Melvin kept the caption simple, writing: “Mum & Dad” beside a grey heart. Another picture showed Hannah, 32, wearing jeans and an open white shirt.

A final image captured Melvin taking photographs of his girlfriend. The post soon attracted congratulatory messages from famous friends and fans.

At the time, Melvin was a contestant, while Hannah was in Australia for work. Hannah is chief executive of London-based entertainment agency HLD.

Her company represents GK Barry, who appeared alongside Melvin in the ITV series. The pair reportedly connected around the friends and family area following Melvin’s departure from camp.

When their romance emerged last year, a source told The Sun the pair were very happy. The source also claimed they wanted to keep their relationship away from public attention.

Melvin is having a baby! (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Famous friends congratulate Melvin Odoom

Famous friends and fans soon filled the comments with congratulations. Close friend Rochelle Humes wrote: “Couldn’t be happier my brother”.

Joe Wicks called the announcement wonderful and congratulated the couple. Vicky Pattison expressed her surprise, writing: “WHATTTT???? This is unbelievable news, congratulations you guys!!”

Radio colleague Rickie Haywood-Williams wrote: “Can I suggest Rickie for a boy – Rikya for a girl.”

“Jungle baby,” GK Barry gushed. “YES CONGRATULATIONS! Big love to you both,” McFly star Danny Jones commented.

Melvin’s followers sent their congratulations (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Melvin Odoom’s family news follows Radio 1 change

The family update comes as Melvin prepares to leave his Radio 1 programme. He was named among six DJs set to leave their shows in a schedule shake-up announced in July.

Rickie Haywood-Williams, Dean McCullough, Nat O’Leary, James Cusack and Swarzy were also listed. Radio 1 thanked the departing presenters and wished them well for their next moves.

Melvin joined the station in 2019 after moving from the Kiss Breakfast Show. He later presented the mid-morning Live Lounge slot with Rickie and Charlie Hedges.

Charlie will remain at the station and co-host that programme with Jeremiah Asiamah.

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