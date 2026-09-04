Former Strictly star Karim Zeroual has reportedly split from Yazminn Greene, with claims he is now dating again.

The Sun reports the former couple separated earlier this year.

A source said: “Karim and Yazminn split up earlier this year, it was really sad but they co-parent really well and only want the best for their daughter.”

In 2024, Karim announced the arrival of his first child with Yazminn.

Strictly star Karim Zeroual is reportedly dating again after split from partner

The source added: “He’s now moved on and loving the single life – he’s dating around.”

Yazminn had not appeared on Karim’s Instagram since their baby news in 2024. Her account last featured Karim in April 2025.

Karim on the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: Shutterstock)

Karim Zeroual shared his daughter’s arrival in 2024

Karim and Yazminn announced their pregnancy in January 2024, two months before their daughter’s birth.

After the birth, Karim shared an Instagram video featuring several photographs of his daughter.

He wrote: “Love you for eternity! Welcome to the world Squidge!”

One photograph showed the baby wearing a hat which marked her 2024 birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karim Zeroual – London (@karim__zeroual)

Karim Zeroual reached the Strictly final

Karim built his career as a children’s television presenter.

His other work spans dance competitions, dating television, game shows, panel shows and celebrity quizzes.

In 2019, he joined the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing. Professional dancer Amy Dowden partnered him throughout the competition.

Karim and Amy finished second, behind winners Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

Amy got to the final of Strictly in 2019 with Karim Zeroual (Credit: BBC)

His children’s presenting credits include Saturday Mash-Up and BBC Young Dance. Karim also became a regular host on CBBC HQ.

Karim has appeared on House of Games, Celebs Go Dating and Step Up to the Plate.

His further television credits include Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link. Celebrity Mastermind and Celebrity Chase also feature among his appearances.

ED! has reached out to Karim’s representatives for further comment.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.