Reason Amanda Holden’s husband ‘doesn’t do anything’ with her in public eye

Amanda Holden once revealed that her husband Chris Hughes rarely appears online because he cannot stand public attention.

Speaking previously on Heart radio, the presenter said Chris also avoids red carpets and events connected to her career.

That reluctance explains why rare photos with husband Chris Hughes remain unusual, despite Amanda’s highly public profile.

“He doesn’t go to the red carpets, he doesn’t do anything with me, he hates attention,” Amanda said.

She also joked that only two pictures of her husband might appear during the summer holidays.

The low-key arrangement can sometimes prompt questions about whether the couple remain together. Amanda said newspapers ask about her marriage at least twice each year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Chris Hughes rejected Amanda Holden’s vow renewal idea

During the conversation, Amanda discussed renewing their wedding vows.

She had suggested the idea after marking their tenth wedding anniversary in 2018. For that anniversary, she wore a long white slip dress.

Chris was not tempted by another ceremony. Amanda recalled him saying: “I hated doing that the first time.”

Amanda linked his answer to his dislike of centre-stage moments and public attention.

Amanda Holden said her husband Chris doesn’t like attention (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes married in 2008

The pair first crossed paths at a Los Angeles party in 2003. Their relationship began the following year, before they married in 2008.

They now have two daughters together.

Chris largely stays away from Amanda’s working world, especially its cameras and publicity. However, she has said his opinions carry weight when business decisions arise.

That creates a clear divide between their approaches. Amanda described herself as spontaneous, while Chris remains the person she listens to professionally.

Amanda opened up about life in the spotlight with husband Chris (Credit: RV/JP)

Amanda Holden said their marriage still feels fresh

Privacy does not mean distance, according to Amanda’s previous interviews.

Speaking to The Times last year, she said: “It does still feel fresh. We’re very different people.”

She has also said Chris occasionally appears on her Instagram.

In a separate Hello! interview, Amanda acknowledged the same ups and downs experienced by other couples. She nevertheless said the relationship still felt new after 22 years.

Read more: Amanda Holden, 55, tearful as she celebrates wholesome news: ‘A pretty magical day in the universe’

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear from you!