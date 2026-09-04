GMB host Ranvir Singh reveals she ‘nearly drowned’ following scary incident

GMB host Ranvir Singh has revealed she nearly drowned as a small child, leaving her with a lasting fear of deep water.

Now, ITV show The Box will show Ranvir confronting that fear during an unnerving water challenge. A Good Morning Britain preview captured the presenter shaking as she approached the task.

Ranvir explained how the fear began. She said: “A long time ago, when I was really, really little, I nearly drowned. Since then, I’ve always had a panic response to water if my feet can’t touch the ground.”

Ranvir opened up about a scary incident (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh finds new confidence after The Box

At The Box launch, Ranvir told the Daily Mail that filming pushed her beyond familiar territory.

She described entertainment television as very different from news. However, she said she could not have wanted a better experience.

That confidence followed her home. During a later holiday, Ranvir snorkelled in the sea with her teenage son for the first time.

Although she wore a life jacket, Ranvir stressed it could not remove her underlying phobia. Her son loves water and had previously encouraged her to venture out with him.

This time, she felt able to join him. Ranvir said: “It was amazing. He was so proud of me. I was glad for him that he could see me conquer my fear.”

She added: “So it’s definitely changed how I approach my life. It’s opened up doors.”

Ranvir also said she felt proud of herself after the experience.

Ranvir is appearing on new ITV show The Box (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir shakes during The Box water challenge

The Good Morning Britain clip showed Ranvir and another contestant trying to climb down a wall into water.

She also admitted she cannot swim. Back in the studio, Kate Garraway said she had not known about her co-host’s fear.

Ranvir said the fear had been there forever. She explained that she was about two or three when she jumped into a pool.

She then went under the water, sparking the fear that stayed with her into adulthood.

The Box cast, format and ITV1 schedule

The Box places its celebrity cast inside boxes before transporting them to an unknown destination. They discover each challenge only when the doors open.

Tasks can test mental, logical or physical skills. The format also includes lighter challenges and more daunting tests.

Gary Lineker hosts the ITV game show, which brings together ten famous contestants.

Ellie Taylor, Sara Davies, Jenny Ryan and Joey Essex join Ranvir in the cast. Shakira Khan, John Bercow and JB Gill also take part.

Graeme Souness and Danny Aarons complete the ten-person line-up.

Ranvir hopes her Good Morning Britain colleagues will be surprised by her performance. She specifically named Kate and Richard Madeley while discussing filming.

Viewers can watch The Box on Saturday at 8.15pm on ITV1.

Read more: On-air wardrobe malfunction that forced GMB host Ranvir Singh to ‘cover her modesty’

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