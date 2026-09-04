‘Gun pulled’ to Adam Thomas’ head in terrifying incident as brother Ryan expresses his shock

Adam Thomas has revealed that a gun was pointed at his head during a bus journey in his teens, leaving his brother Ryan shocked.

The Waterloo Road actor shared the frightening memory on At Home With The Thomas Bros, alongside Ryan and Scott Thomas.

Adam, now 38, said he was around 14 or 15 when the incident happened. The account emerged during a conversation about travel.

He initially believed the weapon was not real. That changed when the group showed him bullets inside a revolver.

Adam Thomas opened up about the incident on his podcast with his brothers (Credit: YouTube / At Home With The Thomas Bros)

Adam Thomas recalls the bus ordeal and Ryan’s reaction

Recalling the incident, Adam said: “I got a gun pulled to my head on a bus.”

After a brief pause, Ryan asked: “Are you joking?”

He remembered sitting at the back of a double-decker bus when a group of lads boarded.

Adam claimed they produced the weapon and held it to his head. He said: “I thought it was like a pretend gun.”

His fear rose when they displayed the revolver’s ammunition.

Adam continued: “Then they took the like revolver out and showed me all the bullets and I just [bleep] myself.”

Ryan reacted with immediate disbelief, asking: “What?!” He joked that the incident sounded like something from Grand Theft Auto.

Scott was also part of the discussion. The brothers had been swapping travel stories before Adam shared his frightening memory.

The revelation changed the tone of their conversation. It moved the discussion away from ordinary journeys and into Adam’s teenage trauma.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh’s wedding remains delayed

Away from Adam’s revelation, Ryan and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh have discussed their postponed wedding plans.

The couple began dating in 2017 and became engaged in June 2019. Their plans later stalled following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lucy explained that having children before marriage had made wedding planning harder. She said the family’s priorities had changed.

Raising their two young children has kept them busy. Their move to Manchester also added to a particularly full-on period.

However, Lucy made clear that they still hope to marry one day. For now, their family life remains the couple’s focus.

Ryan explained that he and Lucy sleep in separate beds (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh explain sleeping apart

Ryan and Lucy’s sleeping arrangements have also become a recurring topic for the family.

Lucy recently explained why they often sleep apart at their Manchester home. She said Ryan snores and talks in his sleep.

She also needs enough rest while caring for their two young children. Lucy began sending Ryan to the spare room.

The arrangement gradually became routine. Ryan has also said they use different living rooms at their Manchester home.

Read more: Ripped Adam Thomas undergoes major transformation following 19lb weight loss

However, the pair share a bed at their smaller London property because they have fewer rooms there.

Adam challenged his brother over the arrangement on their podcast. He told Ryan that he believed the couple should share a bed.

That earlier exchange offered a lighter family discussion. Adam’s bus account brought a far more serious moment to the brothers’ podcast.

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