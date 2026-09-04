Joe Lycett risks angering Celebrity Traitors bosses as he admits to mega rule break

Joe Lycett has admitted to breaking one of The Celebrity Traitors’ biggest rules before he had even entered the castle.

The comedian revealed that his attempt to keep his involvement in the BBC reality show secret quickly went out of the window.

Joe made the cheeky confession during an appearance on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, revealing just how many people he told despite signing a strict NDA.

Joe Lycett has admitted to a Celebrity Traitors rule break (Credit: YouTube/ Joe Lycett)

Joe Lycett reveals his Celebrity Traitors rule break

Joe explained that every contestant had to sign an NDA, or Non Disclosure Agreement, preventing them from revealing they were taking part.

But it seems Joe didn’t exactly stick to the plan.

He admitted: “if you search the word ‘traitors’ in my WhatsApp I told everyone! I was telling Uber drivers, I was telling everyone”.

His secret therefore didn’t just make its way to close friends or fellow comedians. Joe apparently couldn’t resist telling almost anyone who would listen.

The rule break happened before the deception, suspicion and secret eliminations had even begun.

Joe Lycett expected clashes with his famous co-stars

Joe’s honesty didn’t stop with his confession about the NDA. He also admitted he had expected some clashes with his fellow The Celebrity Traitors series two cast.

Joe believed the full line up was revealed just two days before the celebrities entered the castle. His initial reaction involved some concern about the number of actors taking part.

Those worries soon disappeared once the celebrities actually met. Joe revealed that he got on with everyone.

In fact, he said there wasn’t a single contestant he failed to get along with.

That’s quite a positive start for a show built around mistrust, secret roles and overnight eliminations.

Of course, friendly faces could still turn out to be Traitors, making Joe’s verdict all the more intriguing.

Before filming began, Joe asked fellow comedian Joanne McNally whether she was taking part. She confirmed that she was, helping the comedians work out part of the cast.

Joe explained that the comedians gradually figured out who was involved because they regularly spoke to each other. He also described Joanne as one of his favourite people.

Joe Lycett joins 21 Celebrity Traitors contestants

Joe is among 21 famous faces heading into the second series of the celebrity spin off.

The cast also includes Bella Ramsey, James Blunt, James Acaster, Amal Rajan, Jerry Hall and Julie Hesmondhalgh. King Kenny, Leigh Anne Pinnock, Maya Jama, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are also competing.

Miranda Hart, Michael Sheen, Myha’la, Richard E Grant, Ross Kemp, Sebastian Croft and Sharon Rooney complete the line up.

Claudia Winkleman returns as host, overseeing the game at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Joe joins 20 other stars in the Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Most of the celebrities become Faithfuls and must work out which members of their group are secretly Traitors. The Traitors then secretly remove players overnight while attempting to stay hidden.

And those friendly showbiz relationships could soon come under serious strain as the pressure builds.

When does The Celebrity Traitors series 2 start?

The Celebrity Traitors series two is due to arrive on the BBC in autumn 2026. However, an exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

The trailer has promised that the new series is coming soon, while last year’s series began in early October.

The first series finale peaked at 15.4 million viewers, according to the BBC. TV star and comedian Alan Carr ultimately won after playing as a Traitor.

So how will Joe fare? After already giving away one big secret, his fellow contestants may want to keep a close eye on him!

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