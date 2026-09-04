Gogglebox welcomes first cast member with Down’s syndrome as two new families announced for series 28

Gogglebox is welcoming two new families for its latest series, with Max becoming the show’s first cast member with Down’s syndrome.

Max, 33, will take his place on a north London sofa alongside his mum, Sandy, 62.

Meanwhile, Newcastle brothers Steve, 44, and Mark, 46, are joining the Channel 4 favourite as a second new household.

Their arrival puts representation firmly in the spotlight, while also bringing two very different family dynamics to the long-running show.

The latest additions follow a series of Gogglebox cast changes, with five new families joining the programme in 2025.

Meet Gogglebox brothers Steve and Mark (Credit: Channel 4)

Max and Sandy join Gogglebox cast for series 28

For Sandy, appearing alongside her son is about much more than simply joining a TV show. She sees their casting as a chance to offer a positive portrayal of disabilities.

Sandy said appearing beside Max would be “total magic”.

She said: “To have people see the superstar, who is my son, and realise that a person with a learning disability can be smart, opinionated and hilarious is very important for me.”

That message is central to their Gogglebox debut, with Sandy keen for viewers to see Max’s humour and strong opinions.

Meanwhile, Max said of his stint: “I’m all about spreading the love and showing other learning-disabled people what we can achieve.”

He also reckons he is funnier than his mum, while describing Sandy as his greatest supporter.

Television is already a big interest for Max, who enjoys watching programmes and giving his views on them.

He can fall asleep during programmes, but Sandy says he is quick to re-engage after waking.

They’ll be joined by their identical tabby cats, Boogie and Pilgrim, named after an Elton John song.

Show regulars Jenny and Lee are returning to the Gogglebox sofa (Credit: Channel 4)

Steve and Mark bring Newcastle banter to Gogglebox cast

Steve has managed to keep his new Gogglebox role under wraps from his friends. His plan is for them to find out by spotting him on television.

For Mark, joining the programme with his brother feels surreal, but he is expecting filming together to be great fun.

The football-loving brothers normally watch Newcastle United together. Their matches bring plenty of stress, while Gogglebox will give them a rather different shared experience.

Mark is also happy to have another excuse to spend time with Steve. Their family, though, had one very clear request.

He said: “When I told our mam that we might be doing the show, the first thing she said was ‘please don’t swear.’ I told her I can’t make that promise.”

Cast members Sophie and Pete are returning to the Gogglebox sofa (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox series 28 start date

The new series of Gogglebox begins on Friday, September 4 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Gogglebox follows ordinary families, couples and friends as they react to the week’s television from the comfort of their homes.

The programme first premiered in 2013.

The format has also spawned Gogglesprogs and Celebrity Gogglebox. Craig Cash, known for The Royle Family, narrates the main series.

The new series of Gogglebox begins on Channel 4 on Friday, September 4 at 9pm.

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