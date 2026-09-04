Julia Bradbury filmed naked in the shower as she makes announcement to fans

Julia Bradbury has shared a cheeky Instagram shower video filmed by her teenage daughter.

The clip captures Julia learning that her book Hack Yourself Healthy, which was released last September, had become a number one bestseller.

Fans and friends were left amused by the bubbly celebration. One Instagram user wrote: “Best announcement video ever and a fabulous book!”

The footage shows 56-year-old Julia naked beneath the shower, covered in bubbles and protecting her modesty with her hands. She has also used candid social media updates to discuss health, confidence and life after breast cancer.

Julia initially appears confused in the clip, but the reason for recording soon becomes clear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JULIA BRADBURY (@juliabradbury)

Julia Bradbury celebrates Hack Yourself Healthy with shower video

Hack Yourself Healthy is the latest of seven books Julia has released during her career. The milestone gave the former Countryfile presenter a lively way to celebrate its success.

Her daughter announced that she was filming, leaving Julia briefly confused by the camera. Looking towards the lens, Julia asked: “Ok, why?”

Her daughter then revealed the book’s number one status. Julia exclaimed: “No! Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

She began jumping up and down beneath the water as excitement took over. An on-screen message then advertised that the paperback is out now.

In the caption, Julia wrote: “Your GP will not run these two unless you ask. Nobody tells you that.

“The standard NHS check for 40 to 74 year olds is blood pressure, cholesterol, weight and a blood sugar reading. It is a genuinely useful baseline and worth booking. It is just not the whole picture, and I only worked that out because I spent more than a year being poked, prodded and scanned for this book.”

Julia Bradbury has announced news about her book (Credit: Brett Cove / SplashNews.com)

Julia Bradbury shares important message

She continued: “Fasting insulin. Glucose tells you the alarm has already gone off. Insulin can sit raised for years while your glucose still reads perfectly normal.

“hs-CRP. A marker of inflammation made in the liver. Raised levels are associated with cardiovascular problems and narrowing arteries. Your GP will run CRP if you turn up with an infection.

“Grip strength. Hang from a bar and time yourself. Weaker grip in midlife is linked to functional decline later on. It is a correlation and not a magic wand, so no, squeezing a gripper at your desk will not get you to 100.

“Stand up from a chair without using your hands. Leg strength is one of the more compelling predictors we have. If that is a struggle today, it is information, not a verdict.

“What to say at your appointment: ‘I would like to understand my metabolic and inflammatory risk, not just my cholesterol. Can we talk about fasting insulin and hs-CRP, and if they are not something you can order, what would need to be true for them to be indicated?'”

Julia Bradbury’s daughter captures candid family moment

Julia shares three children with her long-term partner, Gerard Cunningham. Her teenage daughter remains behind the camera while announcing both the filming and Julia’s bestseller news.

The short exchange keeps the surprise simple and lets Julia’s excitement lead the clip. Bubbles and Julia’s hands protect her modesty throughout the celebration.

The result is both a publishing milestone and a candid family memory. Julia turns an everyday shower into a memorable celebration of her book’s success.

Julia was filmed naked in her shower (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Julia Bradbury’s life after breast cancer

Julia previously hosted Countryfile and left the programme in 2014. She later became an advocate for nature and health after battling breast cancer.

In 2021, she underwent a mastectomy while receiving treatment for the disease. She is now cancer-free and has completely overhauled her lifestyle.

Read more: Julia Bradbury jumps around topless following breast cancer diagnosis as she urges followers to ‘share this with someone’

Last year, Julia told The Sun that her diagnosis prompted a major reassessment of her choices. Her health journey has remained part of her public work alongside television and writing.

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