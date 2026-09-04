Ferne McCann has shared new transformation photos after her three-stone weight loss and maintaining the change.

The former TOWIE star and Dancing On Ice 2025 contestant posted the update on Instagram.

“I lost 3 stone… but the biggest win? I’ve kept it off,” she wrote.

Ferne added that she had avoided yo-yoing and the feeling that she must constantly start again.

Her video began with a grey bikini photograph taken after her youngest daughter’s birth. Later photographs showed Ferne wearing different bikinis and underwear as she documented her changing figure.

The post also promoted her 21 Day Reset Challenge.

Ferne McCann has taken her fitness seriously (Credit: Shutterstock/Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ferne McCann’s weight loss secrets

For Ferne, the bigger success lies in maintaining her three-stone loss without following another short-term plan.

She credits “sustainable habits, consistency” and a nutrition plan that fits around her life. This approach allows her to enjoy herself while continuing the routine.

In another update, Ferne rejected cutting out foods and said conventional dieting did not work for her. She described herself as a keen foodie, making restrictive plans unsuitable.

Instead, she focused on daily habits, her breakfast plan and staying in a calorie deficit. She said this approach avoided leaving her deprived, exhausted or extremely hungry.

Following her youngest daughter’s birth in 2023, Ferne rebuilt her routine around nutrition and high-intensity interval training. She has since shared regular updates about maintaining her weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferne McCann (@fernemccann)

Ferne McCann reflects on seven years of fitness changes

Ferne has also placed her current progress within a much longer health and fitness journey.

An October 2025 post reflected on seven years of changes after two pregnancies. She connected that period with losing weight, reducing body fat, toning, SAS training and maintenance.

In December, Ferne discussed changes to her body composition during the previous month. She said she felt leaner, tighter, more defined and stronger.

Ferne credited her nutrition plan and greater awareness of calories. She also said that she had not significantly changed her routine.

The latest update shifts attention away from another short-term physical change. Her measure of success now centres on keeping the weight off without repeated restarts.

Ferne McCann is no stranger to the spotlight (Credit: Shutterstock)

What Ferne McCann eats in a typical day

Ferne’s nutrition posts have also shown how those broader principles translate into her daily meals.

“My rule of thumb: everything has to be high in protein, healthy and delicious,” she explained.

The examples mixed protein-rich choices with fruit, vegetables and foods she enjoys. Lunch combined sardines and sourdough with cherry tomatoes and fresh coriander.

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For dinner, Ferne chose a bun-less burger with protein sauce, courgette ribbons and carrot ribbons. Her breakfast included a protein meal-replacement smoothie with creatine and a multivitamin.

Snack choices ranged from protein chips with cottage cheese dip to Greek yoghurt, blueberries and a chopped protein bar.

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