Ferne McCann and fiancé Lorri share their sadness over tragic death of friend’s daughter

TOWIE alum and mum-of-two Ferne McCann has shared her support following the news that her friend’s daughter has died suddenly.

Fitness trainer Sarah Green shared the heartbreaking news of daughter Honor’s death overnight (February 23). Honor was aged just 23 years old.

Ferne McCann was among those sending the family her support (Credit: Splash News)

Ferne McCann’s heartbreak over sudden death

Sarah posted on social media, saying: “My beautiful daughter, Honor. Forever my baby. Our hearts are broken. There are no words for this kind of pain.

“As her family and her closest friends, we are holding each other close and leaning on our faith to navigate each day. Please respect our privacy at this unbearable time and for those who wish to help, pray for us,” Sarah then concluded her post.

Ferne was among those sharing their support. She commented on Sarah’s post: “My darling Sarah. There are simply no words. I’m devastated for you all.” Ferne then added: “You are all in my prayers. And your beautiful girl is up there with God.”

Ferne’s fiancé Lorri Haines shared a red love heart emoji. Ferne – who rose to fame on TOWIE back in 2013 – shares daughter Finty, two, with Lorri. She is also mum to Sunday, eight, with ex Arthur Collins.

Zena also paid a heartbreaking tribute to her sister Honor following her death (Credit: Instagram)

‘My heart is broken for you all’

Fellow TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong also sent her love to the family, posting: “My heart is absolutely broken for you all. No words. Sending you so much love strength. We love you.”

Another follower commented to say they were “so sorry” for the family’s loss. “She really was beautiful inside and out and will be so missed,” said another. “Such sad news,” another friend also commented.

Honor’s sister Zena also posted. She shared a black-and-white selfie of the pair and said: “Rest in peace my beautiful big sister. You will live in all of us forever.” She then added: “A day will not pass without you in my thought. I know you’re in a better place now. Love you.”

Honor’s cause of death hasn’t been shared.

