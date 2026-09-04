Maura Higgins at centre of Dancing With The Stars ‘favouritism’ claims

Maura Higgins recently arrived at Dancing with the Stars rehearsals, as favouritism claims surround her partnership before the launch.

The 35-year-old is training with Mark Ballas, whom she previously met while filming The Traitors US.

Maura also enjoyed a night out recently with judge Bruno Tonioli. Pictures showed Maura linking arms with Bruno on Tuesday evening.

Now, a source has claimed some cast members believe Maura is receiving favourable treatment before anyone has performed. No evidence substantiates those allegations.

The claims offer no proof that Bruno or the show’s producers have given Maura any advantage.

Maura Higgins has been taking the TV world by storm in the US. (Credit: Shutterstock/IPA / SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins faces favouritism claim before DWTS launch

According to The Sun, a source alleged Maura had wanted Mark as her professional partner.

The source also claimed her pairing had caused frustration among other stars.

The source alleged: “It’s not gone unnoticed within the cast that she’s being favoured.”

They added: “It’s as if she’s being set up to win.”

Separately, Maura spoke warmly about her first week with the cast. She described everyone as lovely and said the group felt like family.

Maura Higgins has been making a name for herself in the US (Credit: Shutterstock/ GJorio / SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins’ comments about Gleb Savchenko explained

The alleged unease also follows Maura’s comments about Gleb Savchenko before producers settled this season’s line-up.

Speaking to E! News, Maura said she would accept any partner except Gleb. She linked that stance to her loyalty towards Brooks Nader.

Brooks previously dated Gleb after they competed together in 2024.

Maura also said: “I don’t like the way he speaks about women.”

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Gleb said he had never met Maura. He dismissed her criticism and said he would stay focused.

The Sun reported that Gleb had left the show’s professional line-up.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas start ballroom training

Mark has already shared a playful glimpse from training. His video showed Maura taking a tumble during rehearsals. He then joked about how training with Maura was progressing.

The pair’s earlier time on The Traitors US means they enter rehearsals with some existing familiarity. Mark reached that programme’s final alongside Maura earlier this year.

The pair are now preparing for the ballroom. The new Dancing with the Stars season begins on September 15.

Maura will also host Disney+’s upcoming Blind Date reboot. That job follows her work on Love Island US: Aftersun and The Traitors US. However, the dance contest comes first.

ED! reached out to the Dancing with the Stars and Maura Higgins’ representatives for further comment.

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