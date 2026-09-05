Strictly star AJ Odudu ‘in talks’ to sign up for I’m A Celebrity 2026: “Keen as mustard”

Strictly star AJ Odudu is reportedly being lined up for a stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle after finding space in her schedule.

The Sun claims the Big Brother host has told ITV bosses she is “keen as mustard” to take part in the next series. Her lighter presenting workload could reportedly allow her to make the trip to Australia.

AJ remains paired with Will Best as host of Big Brother 2026. The presenter is now among the latest names to join the I’m A Celebrity 2026 rumoured line-up.

AJ could be heading into the jungle (Credit: Shutterstock)

AJ Odudu has held early I’m A Celebrity talks

AJ is said to have put herself forward for the show after discovering she had room in her diary.

“Once AJ’s Big Brother working dates were secured, she put herself into the frame for I’m A Celebrity,” a source claimed.

“She’s had early conversations about taking part and has made it clear she can absolutely make the dates they need her to,” they added.

The presenter has also reportedly told ITV that she can meet the demands of the programme. The 38-year-old is said to be enthusiastic about life in camp, including taking on some of the show’s toughest challenges.

“AJ loves the show and would love facing the Bushtucker Trials,” the source added.

An ITV spokesperson told Entertainment Daily: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! are pure speculation.”

Joanna Page had been linked with a trip to Oz (Credit: Cover Images)

Who else has been linked to I’m A Celebrity 2026

AJ is the latest television personality to be connected with the next I’m A Celebrity series.

Love Island star Chloe Burrows and influencer Sharky have also reportedly been in talks about entering the jungle.

Gavin & Stacey actor Joanna Page and presenter Ade Adepitan have also been linked with possible places in camp.

AJ and Will are returning to host Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

When AJ Odudu’s schedule and cast decision could be settled

AJ’s Big Brother workload has reportedly dropped from 35 main-show appearances to nine this year.

The new series begins on 13 September, with AJ and Will returning as hosts. Will is also set to take part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

I’m A Celebrity is expected to return later this year, although ITV has yet to confirm its official line-up.

For now, AJ’s reported interest gives viewers another name to watch as speculation over this year’s jungle cast continues.

Read more: Strictly star Melvin Odoom reveals he’s set to become a father for the first time at 46 years old

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

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