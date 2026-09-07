Ex on the Beach star Pala Negara shares devastating loss of newborn son: ‘Birthing death has been incomprehensible’

Ex on the Beach star Pala Negara has announced the death of her newborn son, Harmony Hunter, just hours after his birth.

In an Instagram tribute shared on Monday, she said Harmony died peacefully in his parents’ arms.

He was born at 4.27am on August 28, 2026, and died at 8pm that evening. Pala said the delivery came after a pregnancy of 42 weeks and five days.

Harmony had been due on August 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PALA NEGARA (@pala.pala.pala)

Pala Negara shares heartbreak over Harmony Hunter

The former reality star described profound grief while paying tribute to the child she had carried for nearly ten months.

Reflecting on the loss, Pala wrote: “Creating life with the love of my life has been the most profound healing journey I could have never imagined being written into our journey. Growing life for nearly ten months, growing our family, falling so deeply in love in a union that was always destined to be, falling in love with the life we have created for our family, birthing life, and then birthing death has been incomprehensible.”

She continued: “My body feels broken and aches for our baby, the life we grew together. I don’t think we will ever know how to move through this heartbreak.”

Pala also revealed that Lismore Hospital treated her for a postpartum haemorrhage after Harmony’s birth.

She thanked Lismore Hospital, saying its staff worked tirelessly to save Harmony and treat her.

Her message also recognised the NeoRESQ team, which flew in and spent hours trying to save Harmony.

Gold Coast University Hospital then supported the family during three nights and four days of Comfort Care.

She thanked friends and the wider community for caring for them during the following week.

Pala said the family would lay Harmony to rest on Bundjalung Country, where he was born. She ended the tribute by saying she could feel her son surrounding them.

Pala receives messages of support

The post received many supportive messages from Pala’s friends in fashion and social media.

Designer Pip Edwards replied: “Oh my darling heart, you Wonder Woman. Loving you both so much.”

Whitefox founder Marty Fox sent strength, while influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews posted a white heart.

Model Sarah Stephens said: “Oh Pala, I am so sorry. My heart breaks for you two. Sending all my love.”

Pala appeared on Ex On The Beach: Couples in 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

Pala Negara’s Ex On The Beach appearance

Pala appeared on Ex On The Beach: Couples in 2023. The series featured personalities from the UK, US and Australia.

She is a Bali-born model based in Byron Bay, Australia. Partner Chris Hunter works as a hairdresser, and the couple shares two older children.

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