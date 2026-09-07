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Bernie Ecclestone, 95, faces a fresh airport gun allegation after Portuguese reports claimed police arrested him in Cascais.

Correio da Manha first published the claim, while Publico carried the same account later that afternoon.

Reports allege a private jet carrying Bernie landed at Tires Aerodrom. They claim officers found a shotgun in his possession.

The reports say the Airport Division of Portugal’s Public Security Police then became involved.

The PSP have not issued an official statement about the reported arrest.

Bernie was reportedly arrested at the airport (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bernie Ecclestone’s 2022 airport gun incident

Bernie’s later account of a 2022 airport incident included an explanation about another firearm’s origin.

He said he had bought that gun years earlier from a former Formula 1 mechanic in Brazil.

Bernie explained that the seller suggested it could help during an attempted mugging.

He said he had kept the weapon at home. Bernie also recalled joking around with it when people visited.

That episode occurred at Campinas Airport in May 2022, as Bernie prepared to board a private aircraft.

Brazilian authorities detained him over possession of the firearm. Bernie acknowledged ownership but claimed he had not realised he possessed it.

After his release, he described the matter as a “silly, tiny little incident”.

Bernie also denied that officers had formally arrested him.

However, Sao Paulo state’s public security office issued a statement about the episode.

It said police arrested a businessman for possessing a firearm at Campinas Airport. The statement did not identify Bernie by name.

Brazilian authorities later allowed him to continue travelling to Switzerland.

Portuguese police had not confirmed the reported arrest through an official statement (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Portuguese reports allege about Bernie’s arrest?

The new claim places Bernie at Tires Aerodrom, within the coastal municipality of Cascais.

Reports say officers found the alleged shotgun after the private jet landed. They allege Bernie possessed the weapon.

The accounts then place the PSP’s Airport Division at the aerodrome.

Bernie already has a residential connection to the surrounding area. He and his wife, Fabiana Flosi, own a nearby mansion.

The property stands in Quinta da Marinha, an affluent part of Cascais.

Reports published earlier that year valued the mansion at about £34.4 million.

Those accounts described Quinta da Marinha as one of the most expensive property areas in Cascais.

The latest allegation specifically concerns alleged illegal possession of a shotgun, according to the Portuguese press.

Portuguese police have not confirmed the reported arrest through an official statement. The arrest claim therefore remains an allegation.

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