Pauline Quirke will attend her son Charlie’s forthcoming wedding amid her dementia battle, he has confirmed.

Charlie shared the happy family news during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine. Host Lorraine Kelly asked whether Pauline would attend and hold a prominent position. He answered yes both times.

Pauline Quirke’s dementia diagnosis was made in 2021 and later announced publicly by her family. She subsequently stepped away from professional and commercial duties.

Charlie Quirke shares an update on Pauline amid dementia

Charlie was also on Lorraine to discuss his work with Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Asked how Pauline was doing, he said: “Mum, she’s great but every day is different. That is part of the journey.”

Charlie said he and Pauline still go out for lunch. He had also encouraged her to watch West Ham play the previous evening. He added that Pauline remained happy.

His comments echoed an earlier update about Pauline’s humour, shared during a Good Morning Britain appearance.

At the time, Charlie spoke warmly about her humour: “The dementia hasn’t taken her humour away, not at all – she’s still the funniest woman in the world.”

Charlie also discussed the family’s outlook: “The illness is what it is. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and we take every day as it comes.”

Charlie also explained that the family continues learning about the condition. Their focus remains on doing their best and finding reasons to smile.

Pauline Quirke’s son Charlie appeared on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Charlie and Chloe’s wedding plans

Charlie met his fiancée, Chloe Thornton, at London’s All Points East festival in 2021. Chloe works as a tech strategist.

The couple became engaged in Athens during late 2024. Lorraine noted that Charlie still had plenty of wedding planning ahead.

His answers left no doubt about Pauline’s involvement in the celebration.

The news offers a happy milestone for the family following several challenging years. Chloe has remained by Charlie’s side since they met.

Pauline Quirke stepped back after dementia diagnosis

Pauline became widely known through Birds of a Feather alongside Linda Robson. Her television career also included Broadchurch and several serious roles beyond comedy.

Last year, husband Steve Sheen announced her withdrawal from acting and other professional commitments. His statement praised her work across television, charity and the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts.

He said her influence would continue through the academy and the young people it supports.

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