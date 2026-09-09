Prince Harry dealt major blow over beloved Invictus Games as country pulls out over ‘Harry and Meghan nonsense’

Uganda will no longer take part in Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in a fresh blow for the Duke of Sussex.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of the Ugandan president and the country’s Chief of Defence Forces, announced the decision on X, reversing Uganda’s recently confirmed entry.

The move puts fresh focus on Prince Harry’s Invictus Games role before the tournament reaches Birmingham next July.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games returns to the UK next year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Uganda’s Invictus Games decision explained

General Kainerugaba heads Uganda’s armed forces. He said the withdrawal would prevent Uganda being “construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III”.

He added: “We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty’s approval.”

The announcement did not cite a public position from the king on Uganda’s participation.

According to The Times, General Kainerugaba was later asked what had driven the decision.

He said: “I have factions in the ministry of defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away.”

He claimed he had stopped it immediately and described himself as firmly pro-monarchy. He added: “I support the monarch. Period.”

Those remarks were his characterisation, rather than an independently established description of the ministry.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has been strained for some years since they quit royal duties in 2020. Thanks to their tell-all interviews and Harry’s memoir Spare, which detailed allegations about the monarchy, Harry remains estranged from members of his family.

He has met up with his father, King Charles, on a few occasions. However, it’s unclear if a reconciliation is underway.

Uganda had joined only two months earlier

Uganda’s exit marks a striking reversal from July’s public launch. On July 7, the country was welcomed as the 26th member of the Invictus community.

In a statement, Rob Owen OBE, Chief Executive Officer of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: “We are delighted to welcome Uganda into the Invictus Community as our 26th member nation. This is our strategy in action.

“Our ambition is to bring the Invictus Games Foundation’s approach to recovery to nations where it can make the greatest difference. Uganda has shown a real commitment to supporting its wounded, injured and sick service personnel, and together we will help create further opportunities for recovery that will benefit individuals, families and communities.

“We hope this is only the beginning—not just for Uganda, but for the wider region. By demonstrating the power of sport to support recovery, we can inspire others across Africa and continue building a movement founded on respect for the unconquered human spirit.”

Two months before the withdrawal, Uganda’s Defence Minister appeared alongside Harry at an Invictus event in London.

That appearance formally announced the country’s entry. General Kainerugaba’s comments now indicate Uganda will not proceed.

Harry and Meghan recently returned to the UK for an extended period (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry hopes King Charles will open the Games

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick military service personnel and veterans.

The next event will take place in Birmingham, UK, in July 2027.

Harry reportedly wants his father King Charles to open the Games. The king’s attendance, however, remains unconfirmed.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘want to be described as public figures’ after King Charles letter

General Kainerugaba’s declaration makes Charles’ perceived backing central to Uganda’s position.

The announcement did not say whether Buckingham Palace had been consulted before Uganda withdrew.

This leaves a clear question over what formal communication, if any, took place.

ED! has contacted representatives for the Duke of Sussex and the Invictus Games Foundation for comment.

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