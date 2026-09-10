Prince Harry and Meghan tipped to ‘quit UK’ after King Charles’ ‘surprising’ statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could leave the UK by Christmas, a royal commentator has claimed.

Royal journalist Dickie Arbiter made the prediction during a TalkTV discussion with Jeremy Kyle on Wednesday.

His comments followed King Charles’ royal status clarification, issued after the Sussexes returned to Britain. The King reiterated that the royal couple are still not working royals, despite moving back to the UK.

The update has added uncertainty around how long the couple intend to remain in Britain.

How long will Meghan and Harry stay in the UK? (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK stay questioned

Jeremy asked whether the King’s clarification could make their latest stay temporary. He then pressed Dickie for his view on when they might leave.

Dickie said: “I’m not sure they are here long-term. I firmly believe that they will go back to Montecito for Christmas because that’s where her mother is. Everybody talks about reconciliation with the King, but what about reconciliation with Thomas Markle?”

Harry and Meghan had lived in Montecito, California, for years before their recent UK return.

The King issued a statement (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles guidance restates the Sussexes’ status

King Charles asked the Lord Chamberlain to contact senior stakeholders across government and the military.

The resulting guidance outlined how officials should treat Harry and Meghan following their return. The document directly addressed their royal styles.

It stated: “Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used.”

It also described the couple’s commercial and charitable work as private activity.

A further line said: “In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

That distinction keeps their independent projects separate from duties performed by working royals. The guidance also said their financial independence and privacy would continue to be respected.

Harry and Meghan were ‘surprised’ by the guidance (Credit: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Meghan and Harry reportedly surprised by timing

Harry and Meghan were understood to be surprised by the formal restatement.

Their team received the contents at 1.59pm on Monday.

The guidance was then released to the media at 3.06pm.

It is understood the interval left too little time to clarify any points before publication.

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s representatives for comment.

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