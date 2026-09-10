Davina McCall, 58, defies age in tiny shorts with rarely-seen daughters

Davina McCall has shared a joyful Disney World update after coordinating her theme-park look with daughters Holly and Tilly.

The 58-year-old presenter wore bright pink shorts and Minnie Mouse ears during the family trip to Florida.

Her Instagram post captured a playful day with Holly, 24, and Tilly, 22, at the famous theme park. The matching Disney details gave the family outing a bright, coordinated feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

Davina McCall shares emotional Disney message during holiday with daughters

Davina chose a black-and-white striped vest with pink trim, pairing it with colourful shorts. She added sparkling Minnie Mouse ears and a black bum bag featuring a rainbow Disney logo.

Holly and Tilly also embraced the theme. Both wore denim shorts, striped T-shirts and Mickey-style ear hats for the day.

One top featured Mickey Mouse, while the other carried a Minnie Mouse design. Their hats came in blue, silver and starry finishes.

But the picture carried more than a fashion moment for Davina. Writing on Instagram, she explained why the resort stirred such warm feelings.

She said Disney “makes me very emotional in a really lovely way”.

She added: “Everyone leaves their worries behind … it all thrills, tears, escapism, joy, laughter… it’s everything all at once.”

The message placed escapism and shared enjoyment at the heart of the family break.

During the visit, Davina posed beside Holly and a family friend. Her daughters each brought a different Disney character into the coordinated look.

Davina shares Holly and Tilly with former husband Matthew Robertson. They also have a son, Chester, who is 19.

Davina and Michael got married last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina praises Michael Douglas after health challenges

She has recently discussed how her family supported her through brain tumour and breast cancer diagnoses.

New husband Michael Douglas was among those she credited with helping her. The couple married in 2025 after a long-term relationship.

Michael also offered public updates after her brain tumour operation in 2024.

Speaking about Michael, Davina said: “He is the kindest, smartest, most open, intelligent, wise man I’ve ever met.”

She also praised his wisdom and humour during difficult moments. According to Davina, he knew what to say without losing his funny side. She said she felt fortunate to have him beside her after everything she had experienced.

Read more: ‘Brace yourselves!’ Davina McCall issues warning as she faces backlash for ‘naked’ BRITs dress

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