This Morning star Ben Shephard gushes over ‘special’ moment with son at NTAs

This Morning star Ben Shephard’s 19-year-old son Jack towered over him in a new family photograph from the National Television Awards.

The This Morning presenter uploaded the image to Instagram after his programme secured the Daytime award.

Jack stood between Ben and his wife Annie, with the teenager visibly taller than both parents.

The post also captured a family moment before Jack heads to university.

He wrote on Instagram: “So special to share it with @jshep2407 before he heads to Uni (and yes he’s flipping enormous).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

This Morning host Ben Shephard poses with wife Annie and son Jack

Ben, 51, posed beside Annie, while Jack, 19, took the middle spot in the photograph.

The shot put their striking height difference front and centre.

Yet Ben’s message looked beyond the awards ceremony and towards Jack’s next step.

Ben shared the sweet snap on his story (Credit: Instagram)

The appearance followed another father-and-son outing at Wimbledon last year.

On that occasion, Jack also towered over Ben as they attended the tennis event.

This Morning won an NTA (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

This Morning wins the Daytime award at the NTAs

This Morning’s victory came against four rival programmes in the Daytime category.

The programme beat Scam Interceptors, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, Good Morning Britain and Loose Women.

Ben has co-hosted the daytime show with Cat Deeley since 2024. The star led the on-stage acceptance after the result was announced.

He began with a message for everyone who had voted.

“Firstly, thank you to everybody who has voted. Goodness me, we don’t take this for granted, do we, Deeley?”

Cat replied, saying: “No, absolutely not. And can we also say, thank you to everybody who works on the team.”

Cat, 49, then paid tribute to the programme’s various departments for their work.

This Morning won the NTA for Daytime Programme last year too. Prior to that, it hadn’t won since 2022.

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