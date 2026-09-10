Sue Radford hits back at body-shamers as she reveals her real weight in new series of 22 Kids and Counting

Sue Radford is hitting back at body shamers as she reveals her real weight in the new series of 22 Kids and Counting.

The 51-year-old has bravely decided to let cameras follow her as she tackles the extra pounds she gained during recent holidays.

Sue will step onto the scales and reveal her true weight before deciding to make some changes to her lifestyle.

Sue Radford will be seen trying to lose weight in 22 Kids and Counting (Credit: Channel 5)

The mum of 22 has also faced some particularly cruel comments online, including messages from Instagram trolls telling her to lose weight.

Meanwhile, her daughter Sophie is adjusting to life as a single mum to three children.

Sue’s husband Noel is also left devastated after making a shocking discovery following the death of his late mum’s husband.

Here’s what we know about the new series of 22 Kids and Counting, including its start date.

Sue Radford reveals her weight in 22 Kids and Counting

Sue’s weight loss journey will be one of the big storylines in the new series of 22 Kids and Counting.

In episode 2, viewers will see her reluctantly step onto the scales after receiving some holiday pictures of the family.

Looking closely at one photograph, Sue gasps: “Oh god. How have I let myself put on so much weight?”

Sue, who has been through 22 pregnancies, weighs almost 10st 13lbs. She admits it is the heaviest she has ever been.

She reacts in disbelief, asking: “Oh my word, is this broken?”

Sue steps on the scales (Credit: Channel 5)

“I was always really good at bouncing back and losing the weight,” Sue says. “And then I had Heidi, breastfed her for two years and then the weight really started to go on. I was eating more junk food than ever.”

Noel points to their more frequent trips to America in recent years.

“In recent years, we’ve been holidaying more in America. It’s just the worst place for junk food,” he says.

Sue is concerned about her health and has also faced nasty comments from trolls on Instagram.

One told Sue to “get herself on [weight loss] jabs”, while another branded her “mutton dressed as lamb”.

Despite the comments, viewers will watch as Sue takes action herself. She heads to the gym and swimming pool while also changing her eating habits.

Sue hopes to lose 3st and fans will see how she gets on with her transformation.

What else will happen in 22 Kids and Counting?

Elsewhere, eldest daughter Sophie will be seen trying to adjust to her new life.

It has been a year since she split from husband Joe and she admits she has found herself in a trench.

Sophie has no plans to meet a new man, but she wants to start doing more for herself. That includes taking up running.

Noel also receives some devastating news after the will of his late mum Val’s husband Clive is made public.

Neither Noel nor his brother Ian are included in the will.

When their mother died, she left everything to Clive. She had requested that her share of their shared property would then go to Noel and Ian after Clive’s death.

However, Clive changed his will before he died.

Noel is shocked when reading Clive’s will (Credit: Channel 5)

“Clive had no children of his own, so he left a small portion of money to nieces and nephews, the cricket club, a grammar school and the RNLI,” Noel says, while reading the will.

Then comes the part that leaves him stunned.

“The property and the remainder of the estate – his money, stocks, shares and bank accounts – absolutely everything has been left to the cleaner,” Noel gasps. “He obviously thought a lot of the cleaner for whatever reason.”

Noel is clearly upset by what has happened.

“My mum worked all her life and the bit she had left in the property was to come to me and my brother,” he says.

“We trusted Clive to do the honourable thing when he died and he just didn’t do it.”

There is another blow when Noel discovers that Clive has also “given away” his mother’s treasured accordion.

When does 22 Kids and Counting start?

22 Kids and Counting returns this weekend, with the new series starting at 8pm on Sunday September 13, 2026.

The show will air on Channel 5 and will also be available on 5’s streaming platform.

Sue’s body transformation will be a major focus when the Radfords return, while Noel’s family heartbreak promises another emotional storyline.

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22 Kids and Counting returns at 8pm on Channel 5 on Sunday September 13, 2026.