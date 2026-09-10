Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has signed up for two sharply contrasting roles in Ballet Shoes.

He said he “jumped at the chance” after seeing the National Theatre production with his family.

Anton will play eccentric palaeontologist Great-Uncle Matthew and retired Russian ballerina Madame Fidolia.

The double casting gives him a fresh acting challenge without leaving dance behind. He called the show a “beautiful, joyful production” and said he had completely fallen in love with it.

He added: “I couldn’t wait to step into that world and be a part of the magic.”

Strictly judge Anton has announced a new role away from the show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Anton Du Beke faces a dual acting challenge

Anton said the parts would let him test himself further as an actor. Dance and family also sit at the centre of the production. He described both as hugely important to him.

Great-Uncle Matthew adopts three orphaned girls, each with ambitions of her own. Madame Fidolia leads the dance academy where the adopted girls train.

The two characters therefore connect the production’s family and dance strands.

National Theatre executive director Kate Varah said Anton’s warmth, charm and adventurous spirit should enchant audiences of all ages.

Ballet Shoes brings Noel Streatfeild’s novel to the stage

Kendall Feaver adapted Ballet Shoes from Noel Streatfeild’s children’s novel, which was first published in 1936.

Katy Rudd directs the National Theatre production. The plot follows the three girls as they pursue separate ambitions through dance and drama.

The story explores their identities and goals within their adoptive family. The production premiered in 2024. It has attracted widespread praise from critics since its debut.

Anton will sit at the heart of that story through both roles. Each character shapes a different side of the girls’ lives.

Great-Uncle Matthew creates the family, while Madame Fidolia guides their training at the academy.

Anton’s new role will begin next August (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke brings years of stage experience

Anton’s most recent theatre work was the 2025 Christmas With Anton Du Beke tour. That production mixed festive music, dancing and comedy with vocalist Lance Ellington and a live band.

His work away from television also includes music and writing. Anton released the studio album From The Top in 2017.

He has written historical novels, children’s books and non-fiction titles. Strictly viewers first saw Anton as a professional dancer in 2004.

His celebrity partners included actress Emma Barton, newsreader Katie Derham and Ann Widdecombe. Anton became a permanent judge on the programme in 2021 after years on the ballroom floor.

Ballet Shoes now offers him a different theatrical test, combining character work with a story rooted in dance.

Ballet Shoes UK tour dates and venues

The Ballet Shoes tour starts in August 2027 and continues until January 2028.

Anton is set to perform at 11 venues during the UK run.

Announced stops include London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester and Bristol.

Further casting remains unannounced.

Read more: ‘Devastated’ Anton du Beke makes heartfelt tribute to Strictly partner Ann Widdecombe following death

What do you think of this story? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.