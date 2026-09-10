Robbie and Ayda Williams share rare photo of 13-year-old Teddy as fan declares: ‘She is the perfect mixture of mum and dad’

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda have shared a rare photograph featuring their 13-year-old daughter Teddy. Ayda posted the family image on Instagram after a night out in Paris on Wednesday.

The picture showed the trio alongside two friends during their evening in the French capital. The teenager wore a lace-trimmed white top and jeans for the outing. Robbie wore a beige coat, while Ayda chose a black top, jeans and chunky shoes. Ayda kept her caption short, writing: “Party of 5.”

Fans quickly filled the comments with warm reactions to the uncommon family update.

“Beautiful! You can be so proud of Teddy. She is beautiful inside and outside!” one user wrote.

“Beautiful family. Love how Teddy is the perfect mixture of mom and dad! Bless her,” another person shared.

“Beautiful people. Sending you all love and happiness,” a third remarked.

The moment stands out because Robbie and Ayda usually guard their children’s privacy closely. Robbie’s protective parenting also includes a no mobile phone rule for his four children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams)

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field adjust their family privacy

The Paris photograph continues a gradual change in how Teddy appears publicly. Her parents still keep their three younger children’s faces hidden online.

Robbie offered another glimpse of Teddy during his Britpop tour in 2025. He displayed unobscured family photographs on giant screens and invited her onstage.

Teddy’s own career has also brought greater public attention. Her first major film role emerged in early 2025, followed by several red carpet appearances.

She appeared in the Christmas film Tinsel Town. Its cast included Rebel Wilson, Kiefer Sutherland and Danny Dyer.

Before this change, Robbie and Ayda often photographed their children from behind or obscured their faces. Their approach to Teddy has shifted since her acting debut, while their younger children retain that online privacy.

Robbie and Ayda share four children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Robbie Williams balances daughter Teddy’s talent and confidence

Robbie has also spoken about Teddy’s musical ability and ambitions. Speaking to The Sun in April, he praised her voice and songwriting.

He said: “She’s very, very talented, she’s got a wonderful voice and writes songs easily.”

Robbie added that Teddy was eager to get started, although his own album would come first. Yet he wants her career to move carefully rather than quickly.

He said he hopes she waits until ready because early attention could “kill her confidence”. Robbie has watched other famous children receive fierce criticism after taking to the stage.

His comments placed Teddy’s confidence ahead of any rush to launch her music career. For now, her acting work has provided a first step into the spotlight.

The Paris photo did not include Teddy’s three younger siblings. Teddy now has a public profile through acting, while her parents continue to manage the family’s online privacy.

Read more: Robbie Williams in shirtless ‘thirst trap’ as fans declare wife Ayda a ‘very lucky lady’

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