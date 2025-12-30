Robbie Williams in shirtless ‘thirst trap’ as fans declare wife Ayda a ‘very lucky lady’

Robbie Williams has got fans swooning after posting a “thirst trap” on his and his wife’s Instagram.

The musician, who isn’t participating in the upcoming Take That docuseries, flaunted his abs and many tattoos in the shirtless snap.

It was accompanied by Ayda Field Williams signing her initials, and is cheekily hashtagged with “#thirsttrap.”

Needless to say, Florida is looking good on Robbie.

Fans got hot and bothered

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams)

In the comments, fans seemed unable to decide whether to thank Ayda for presumably taking the picture or envy her for being married to someone so dishy.

“I have a fever I think!” one commenter wrote. “Thank you, Ayda, I really needed this after a [bleep] day at work. Bless you.”

“Beautiful scenery in the foreground and even the background!” a second quipped.

While a third added: “Oh My Goddddd, think I need to go lie down. You lucky lady @aydafieldwilliams. Enjoy your new year.”

A fourth concurred: “Ayda is so lucky! You [Robbie] truly are a being of light.”

“This is because it’s my birthday today isn’t it,” a fifth joked. “Thanks @aydafieldwilliams.”

Robbie Williams’ sexless marriage with wife Ayda

Robbie previously opened up about his lack of sex life. (Image: Splash News)

Despite the racy Instagram post, Robbie has previously alluded to being in a sexless marriage.

In a 2023 joint interview with The Sun, Robbie said: “Everyone knows there is no sex after marriage. That’s just the way it is. I was on testosterone for a while but, because I’m an addict, that had to stop.”

“The sex we had when I was on testosterone was incredible; it was all the time. We were insatiable. It goes to show how into each other we really are, though, because when I was on it, we couldn’t take our hands off each other.”

While Robbie admitted that they “sometimes try” to initiate sex, it isn’t a huge deal to them.

“I think people confuse sex for intimacy,” Ayda noted. “We are always cuddling and kissing, holding hands, and touching each other when we are just watching TV on the sofa, or a movie, or whatever.”

