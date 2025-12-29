Take That fans all say the same thing as Netflix docu-series trailer drops

Netflix has dropped the first look at the new Take That documentary and already fans are predicting it’ll be an emotional watch.

“Nothing beats being in a band,” says frontman Gary Barlow in the trailer. “There’s a strength, there’s a buzz… But I don’t think anything could prepare you for what we were about to take on, come the ’90s.”

The three-part docu-series will chart the boy band’s rise to fame and their subsequent split, as well as their record-breaking reunion. It’ll feature new interviews with the three remaining bandmates – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, who previously revealed he didn’t like any of the band’s songs!

Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, however, will feature in archive footage and interviews.

First look at new Take That Netflix documentary

The trailer for the three-part series dropped earlier today (December 29). It shows all five bandmates – Gary, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Jason Orange – backstage preparing for a show.

Netflix revealed the documentary will feature never-before-seen archive footage to chart the rise, fall and record-breaking reunion of one of the UK’s most iconic boy bands.

It added: “Take That tells the remarkable story of the UK’s most iconic boy band. Now, in this three-part limited docu-series, go behind the scenes with Gary, Howard, Mark, Jason and Robbie as they reveal their personal experiences in a band that captivated millions of fans, playing sold-out shows, topping the charts with 12 huge UK No.1 hit singles and selling over 45 million records worldwide.”

The documentary will feature “35 years of rare archive, never-before-seen footage”. It’ll also air “personal material plus brand-new interviews with Gary, Howard and Mark”.

Archive interviews featuring Robbie and Jason will also feature in the series.

“Told in their own words, this is the deeply personal and definitive story of Take That,” the Netflix statement ended.

‘Goosebumps!’

Take That fans have predicted they’ll need tissues when they watch the emotional documentary, and it’s fair to say they can’t wait to binge it.

“Goosebumps,” another fan declared. “This is going to be so special.” “Excited but it will be emotional, too,” another predicted. “I’m crying,” said another fan of the five-piece. “This is going to be great watch!!! I cannot wait,” declared another.

They’ve also spotted a nod to one of the five boys when it comes to the January 27 release date. As die-hard fans of the band will know, that’s also Mark’s birthday!

He’ll turn 54 on the day the series drops.

“Excited to see this. Released on Mark Owen’s birthday as well,” squealed one fan. “What better way to celebrate Mark’s birthday!” declared another. “And on Mark’s birthday and everything,” said a third.

Take That will be released on Tuesday January 27 on Netflix.

