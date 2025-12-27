Limitless Win behind-the-scenes secrets, including one that even Ant and Dec aren’t privy to

Limitless Win has become one of ITV’s biggest shows and another smash hit for presenters Ant and Dec – but there are a number of things producers are hiding from viewers…

The games how made its debut in January 2022 and quickly became a huge hit with viewers at home. The seriously tense show sees contestants answer a series of questions – with no upper limit on the top cash prize! However, if the players push their luck too far they’ll lose it all…

So, with the new series of Limitless Win starting today (December 27), ED! is taking a look at the show’s biggest behind-the-scenes secrets. Some of them are such whoppers that even the hosts aren’t trusted to know the details!

The cash builder in Limitless Win means contestants can win huge prize (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s ‘bankruptcy’ worry about Limitless Win

Over the years, Ant and Dec have shared their fears that the show could potentially bankrupt ITV. In 2022, they admitted they would keep themselves awake at night, worrying that a contestant could bag a huge amount of cash.

“There’s always a fear of that. We’ve had a few sleepless nights,” Dec said, as Digital Spy reports.

He added: “How would they [the contestant] behave? How would it go? Would they stay in the game forever and keep winning?

“When you turn the light off at night there’s that little thing that goes off in your head that goes, ‘What if someone just keeps winning – what are you going to do?’ I don’t know what would happen.”

Dec then quipped: “We’d have to cancel Tipping Point, The Chase. Take all their prize money, put it in a pot.”

Gary is involved in the show (Credit: YouTube)

Gary Barlow wrote the theme tune – yes, really!

In 2022, Ant and Dec revealed Gary Barlow’s secret involvement in Limitless Win. Speaking to Digital Spy, the pair asked each other questions about the show.

Ant asked Dec: “Who wrote the theme song to Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win?”

Straight away Dec raised his hand and said: “I know this one. It was Gary Barlow – he wrote it on his piano at home. We didn’t do a crooner session with him.”

Ant chimed in: “We should, but I don’t know what we’d do – there’s no singing in it.”

There’s a secret that not even Ant and Dec know about Credit: ITV)

Limitless Win’s top-secret aspect

It also turns out that there’s a top-secret aspect to the show that not even Ant and Dec are allowed access to…

During the interview with Digital Spy, Ant asked Dec: “True or false. For security reasons, the gameplay system of the show is run from a top-secret secure facility that is only accessible by a few people – and we’re not included.”

Dec looked stumped as Ant asked again: “Is that true or is that false?” Dec replied: “I think that’s false,” before Ant revealed the right answer as being true.

The show’s biggest-ever win

NHS workers Helen and Charlie made show history and left hosts Ant and Dec flabbergasted when they won £1 million in the episode that aired on Saturday January 13, 2024.

They cashed out at £1 million when they couldn’t agree on a response regarding Nasa’s Perseverance Rover on Mars. Revealing what they planned to spend their winnings on, Charlie said afterwards: “We will pay off our mortgage and Helen has a significant birthday this year, so we are planning to go to New Zealand to see one of Helen’s closest friends who lives there.” Will anyone beat that record and re-write show history? You’ll have to tune into the new series and see!

Watch Limitless Win on Saturday (December 27) at 8:30pm on ITV1.

