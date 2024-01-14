Ant and Dec were left stunned last night as Helen and Charlie walked away with a cool £1 million on their ITV1 gameshow Limitless Win.

The win had been teased all week, with fans of the show aware that the highest prize in the show’s history was about to be won.

The pair were asked: “2024 marks how many years since Blur beat Oasis to the UK number one spot with Country House?”

“I know it,” Charlie told Helen, and he wasn’t lying as they locked in the answer and banked £1m.

Ant and Dec went crazy, as did the studio audience. But, while many viewers at home were thrilled for the pair, many others had a couple of key complaints…

Ant and Dec give away £1m on Limitless Win

Speaking afterwards, Dec said: “When that question came up and he turned to her and he said: ‘I know it. I know, know it,’ we just couldn’t believe it. Honestly, it was goosebumps all around. It was incredible. But still you had those nerves that did he really know it? Did he get it right? Had he got the exact answer? And when he did, oh wow what a feeling!”

Ant added: “Because his maths might be wrong, and he might have just counted it wrong in his head, and he would have lost the money that they had in the bank. It was quite a chunk, so it was a real gamble. That’s why I jumped on the desk. Even though I did get told off!”

Speaking about their win, Helen and Charlie revealed: “It is taking some time to get used to and still feels absolutely surreal! We both feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to be on the show, and then even luckier that we got the right question at the right time and that we have walked away with the money. If we can do it then I’m sure others will be able to win even more in the future.”

Viewers have two key complaints

However, Twitter was awash with grumbles that the £1m question was “easy”.

“It looked so simple! Basically a million quid for knowing what year Blur released Country House!” said one. Another agreed and said: “Much easier to win on here than Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Had to answer about five questions.”

A third commented: “Jeez what an easy question to win a million.” Meanwhile, another said: “Pretty easy run of questions on #limitlessWin tonight. We know these two win so what’s the point in watching?”

And that viewer wasn’t the only one with the same complaint. Another berated ITV for revealing £1m was bagged ahead of the episode airing.

One viewer added: “What’s the point off watching quiz shows, if know the outcome. Just to gain more viewers, totally took away the surprise and won’t be watching ITV quiz shows again. Reveal after it’s aired not before.” Another said: “I wish it wasn’t spoiled by being in the press. Would’ve been more suspenseful and a surprise.”

A third commented: “Well done to those winning a million on #LimitlessWin but why did they tell us about it before the series began? It was on the ads, what’s the point?!”

Not everyone was quite so grouchy, though. “Greatest game show moment ever,” declared one viewer.

“So made up for this couple on #LimitlessWin. Been a huge fan of this show right from the start and this couple is the most deserving I’ve seen in a long time. Well done Helen and Charlie, enjoy the million quid,” said another.

So what was the answer to the question?

The epic chart battle took place in 1995 – meaning the correct answer was 29.

Did you get it right?

