Limitless Win host Ant McPartlin ‘told off’ by bosses for ‘jumping on desk’

Ant McPartlin has revealed how he received a ‘telling off’ from Limitless Win bosses – and it was down to his behaviour on the show with Dec.

The seriously tense quiz show is back for its third series on Saturday (January 6). Limitless Win premiered back in January 2022 and has been a huge hit with viewers at home. It sees contestants answer a series of questions – with no upper limit on the top cash prize.

And it turns out Ant found himself in hot water with show bosses over his antics while filming the new series.

Ant and Dec on Limitless Win

Ahead of the new series of Limitless Win, Geordie duo Ant and Dec have promised that it will be “a groundbreaking series in more ways than one”.

I had a very good reason for jumping on the desk.

When asked about any new meme-worthy reactions in the new season, Dec revealed that whilst filming for the new season, Ant got in trouble with bosses. Apparently, it was down to his behaviour during one of the games.

Ant ‘got told off’ on Limitless Win

Dec explained to The Sun: “We get so carried away. We’re just so invested in every couple that play the game. You can’t help but become emotional for them during each game.”

Ant then added: “In fact, I actually jumped on the desk this series.” Dec then revealed: “You got told off for that, didn’t you.”

He quipped: “I had a very good reason for jumping on the desk, so wait until you watch it.” Dec shared: “All will be revealed. But you did nearly break the desk.”

Ant and Dec return for series 2 of Limitless Win

The show is the only one of its kind to offer a limitless cash jackpot. Since launching in 2022, it has ranked in the top 10 entertainment series across all channels. What’s more, its second series drew in an average of four million viewers.

When news of the new series was announced, Ant said in a statement: “We’re so happy that Limitless Win has been such a hit with the viewers, we love making it. It’s such a thrilling and emotional rollercoaster of a show we can’t wait to make more.”

Dec added: “We’re bracing ourselves for another two series of high tension and nail-biting drama as more contestants take on the Limitless ladder. We’re excited to see how high they can climb now they’re so much more familiar with the show. Bring it on!”

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win airs on Saturday (January 6) from 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

