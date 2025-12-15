ITV viewers fume at Ant and Dec’s Accidental Tourist with Stephen Mulhern: ‘Animal abuse isn’t entertainment’

Stephen Mulhern featured in a new ITV show, Accidental Tourist, with Ant and Dec last night (December 14), and viewers were left divided.

The one-hour programme saw the presenting duo send their good friend Stephen on a trip to Korea for the first time, where he had to face his fears and overcome them.

From raw seafood and extreme acupuncture to a fishing trip with some fearless freediving ‘mermaids’ and a naked Korean massage, Stephen was pushed to his limits.

Stephen Mulhern faced his fears on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec show Accidental Tourist slammed by ITV viewers

However, as viewers tuned in, not everyone was sold on the show. In fact, many accused the programme of animal cruelty.

During the first half of the show, Stephen appeared inside a food market where much of the seafood was still alive when purchased. In one scene, he was forced to grab an octopus while it was still moving.

“Time and time again, animals been used abhorrently for senseless views. When will we do better as humanity?” one user wrote on X.

“I love Ant & Dec but animal cruelty is not entertainment!!” another person shared.

“Why is animal exploitation embedded in every #ITV show,” a third remarked.

“Animal abuse isn’t entertainment,” a fourth declared.

Meanwhile, many slammed the show for being a rip-off of An Idiot Abroad.

“Anyone fawning over the narcissistic #AccidentalTourist, it’s just a blatant ripoff of #AnIdiotAbroad, which was done far better – less playing up for the camera and more authentic immersion in culture. @antanddec and @StephenMulhern devoid of originality once more,” one said.

“So it’s an idiot abroad rip-off then,” another admitted.

Stephen grabbed a living octopus (Credit: ITV)

‘I need more!’

That said, many loved the episode and wished there were more to come.

“I need more of @StephenMulhern and @antanddec on TV together like this. What a lovely friendship! #AccidentalTourist,” one person said.

“After watching @StephenMulhern on #AccidentalTourist last night, overcoming many fears and trying things he’d not done before, I take my hat off to him. Absolute legend. I can see a series of these trips but @antanddec have to do trips too,” another person wrote.

“Couldn’t be happier for @StephenMulhern conquering his fears. Absolutely nailed it, mate!” a third person shared.

