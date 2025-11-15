Robbie Williams claims weight-loss jab is damaging his vision but vows to stay on it ‘until sight in one eye has completely gone’

Angels hitmaker Robbie Williams has claimed that weight-loss jab Mounjaro has impacted his eyesight.

Robbie alleged that, since starting the jab, he’s noticed that his eyesight has become “blurry”, and he finds it difficult to make out the players on the pitch when he goes to watch American football games.

After having his prescription changed and buying “a whole load of new glasses”, the ex-Take That singer has now claimed that his vision loss is being caused by the jab. And has issued both a warning to fans, and a defiant vow to stay on it till his “sight in one eye has gone completely”.

Robbie has said he’s had to get all new glasses (Credit: Splash News)

Take That star Robbie on ‘risks’ of Mounjaro

Speaking to The Sun, Robbie said his vision is blurry and “getting worse”. The 51-year-old singer said he was speaking out, despite his optician not linking the jab to his sight deteriorating, to “warn people of the potential risks”.

“I was quite an early adopter of the jabs but what I’m also noticing is that my eyesight’s not very good. It’s been blurry for a while now, and it’s only getting worse. I don’t believe it’s age; I believe it’s the jabs,” he said.

“I’ve been to the optician about it but didn’t mention the Mounjaro as I hadn’t made the connection then. My prescription’s changed, and I had to buy a whole new load of glasses. But I’m that sick I’d probably stay on it until the sight in one eye has completely gone.”

However, Robbie has noticed one positive, aside from weight loss, with taking Mounjaro. After suffering with his mental health for decades, he admitted: “The lack of mental anguish that I’ve felt since I’ve been on Mounjaro is completely and utterly liberating.”

Robbie says he won’t stop the jab till his sight has gone ‘completely’ in one eye (Credit: YouTube)

Patient safely is weight-loss jab maker’s ‘top priority’

Mounjaro maker Eli Lilly insisted that patient safety is the company’s “top priority”.

And, in a statement, added: “We have ongoing discussions with regulators regarding potential safety topics, and we will continue to review data, including any regarding ophthalmic issues. If anyone is experiencing side effects when taking a Lilly medicine, they should talk to their doctor or healthcare professional.”

Robbie’s health issues

Robbie has long struggled with his relationship to food and his mental health. He’s publicly admitted to an “overarching eating disorder”, alternating between restrictive eating and overeating. His body dysmorphia fed a crippling self-loathing.

He’s also battled chronic depression, anxiety and agoraphobia for years, and even resorted to self-harm in his darkest moments.

