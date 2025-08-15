Inside Robbie Williams’ stunning £40m new Florida home – underground garage, huge gym, waterfront location

As a Better Man, it seems only right that Robbie Williams gets a better home. And it’s fair to say that his new £40 million Florida home more than fits the bill.

The Take That alum and his wife, Ayda Field, reportedly sold their Los Angeles mansion for £51.6 million back in May 2024. Which, according to The Express, has helped the couple net a profit of £12.3 million in the past two years alone.

So, Robbie was willing to flash the cash to buy a stunning 19,380sq ft Miami mansion. The abode, which is a 40-minute drive from fellow celeb expat David Beckham, features a 17-car underground garage, seven bedrooms, a gargantuan home gym, a dedicated movie room, a wine cellar and its very own pool and spa facilities.

But the best part of the home has to be its location, as it has its own dock that leads directly to the water.

Robbie Williams’ new home sits right on the waterfront (Credit: Cover Images)

How did this dream home happen?

Back in March 2022, Robbie and Ayda bought the 1.95-acre mansion from the Real Housewives of Miami stars Dr Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez. The property, which is located in the affluent Coral Gables area, was sold for £39.3m.

However, the power couple don’t want to stop there. For an additional £4 million, Robbie recruited the lauded “billionaire’s builder” Manny Angelo Varas to extend the property.

As explained by Robbie to The New York Post, these renovations will add a further 2,500 and 3,500sq ft to the home, a new 2,000sq ft guest pavilion, a recording studio and a floating padel court — which, impressively, is said to be the first time such a feature is part of a US home.

The exterior is a sight to behold (Credit: Cover Images)

The exterior

From the outside, the dreamy mansion is truly something to behold.

The formidably-sized property and its panels have a creamy white colour, which is paired with freshly trimmed greenery to add further character to the home.

It’s paired with brown wooden doors and held up by matching white pillars.

To complete the luxury island-like feel, it’s surrounded by a 75ft dock and the ocean, which really gives it that oasis-like aesthetic.

The home boasts a grand entrance hall to welcome guests (Credit: Cover Images)

Through the the keyhole

Stepping inside, the home is stunning.

Robbie and Ayda will share their home with their four kids – Teddy, 12, Charlie, nine, Coco, six, and Beau, five.

And it’s safe to say that those gorgeous cream interiors probably won’t stay pristine for long!

The living area features a stunning view (Credit: Cover Images)

The living area

As we get inside, the open-plan living area continues the same aesthetic.

There are sprawling sofas and armchairs in shades of cream, grey and pale brown. They’re dotted around the home with a sense of ordered chaos, and somehow, it just works for them.

In one area, there’s an open-plan fire. In another, there are windows reaching the heights of the ceiling, allowing guests to really take in some of the stunning views this home has to offer.

This marvellous bar is perfect for that wine cellar wine! (Credit: Cover Images)

The bar and kitchen

The open-plan living area makes it ideal for entertaining guests, but the black and white marbled bar really elevates the experience.

Pull up a chair for a drink with Robbie and Ayda (Credit: Cover Images)

It’s the perfect place to serve and drink some of that wine cellar wine, and when it comes to preparing food, you’ll have plenty of room to do so in this luxurious kitchen, which, as well as being especially large, extends the marbled aesthetic with its countertops.

Robbie will maintain his chiselled physique here (Credit: Cover Images)

The gym

One place you won’t find Robbie is at the local gym.

As the picture shows, he has a fully kitted-out gym in his own home. Facilities range from exercise bikes and crunch machines. Definitely a cut above your average PureGym.

The underground garage has room for nearly 20 cars (Credit: Cover Images)

In the gym’s peripheral, you can also see one of the 18 premium cars that populate Robbie’s private garage: namely, a deep blue one that looks ready to depart at lightning speed.

Dive in! (Credit: Cover Images)

The spa pool

Once they’ve finished their workouts, Ayda and Robbie can have a dip in their very own spa pool!

Here, the couple can look forward to swimming under the stars in a pool brimming not just with water (obviously), but with extravagance, too.

The best part? From the pool, they can see their home in all its glory.

Given that both Robbie’s mum and Ayda’s mum have had health issues, a bit of R&R is just what the celeb couple needs. And it’s fair to say that this home will provide them with plenty of that.

