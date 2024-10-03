Loose Women star Ayda Field has revealed her beloved mother is battling cancer again, as her cervical cancer has returned.

The TV presenter, married to pop star Robbie Williams, took to her Instagram on Thursday (October 3) to share the heartbreaking news.

Alongside photos of her mum Gwen, who she called her “very best friend,” Ayda opened up about the “shocking and difficult” time.

Ayda has shared some heartbreaking news (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Ayda Field on mum’s cancer battle

Opening up to her fans on Instagram, Ayda revealed that her mum’s cervical cancer has returned. She wrote in the candid post – marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month: “I have something to share with you.

“As many of you might know, my mother, Gwen, is my very best friend. What you may not know, is that my best friend is currently fighting for her life.

“A couple of months ago, my mother, a breast cancer survivor (and thriver) was given the news that her cervical cancer had come back and metastasised.”

Ayda Field says ‘we’ve all cried together’

Loose Women star Ayda went on to praise her “warrior” mum. She said: “The news has been shocking and difficult for us all to privately process. She’s cried. I’ve cried. We’ve all cried together.

“There have been many moments of deep sadness. And yet, also moments of profound beauty and joy, in very unexpected ways.

“This is a battle. And what my mother has lost in hair and weight, she has more than gained in strength and bravery. I am lucky to have such a warrior mummy showing me the way. And I have deep gratitude, that in this moment right now, she is here to fight another day.

“Sadly, 1 in 2 people will be affected by some form of cancer during their lifetime. For those of you who have faced cancer, are facing cancer, or will face it sometime in your lives, I hold your hand in solidarity. I am ready to fight back with you.”

Robbie’s wife Ayda had fans sharing their support (Credit: ITV)

Ayda Field fans rally around

Ayda’s fans and pals were quick to send their support to the TV star. In the comments section, one person said: “Wish her a fast recovery and sending hugs of best wishes and love.”

Someone else added: “Sending strength to your lioness mother. She can win this. We love Gwen.”

A third chimed in and penned: “Sending lots of love to your mum. People don’t know what you go through with cancer.”

