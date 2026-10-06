Prince Harry and Meghan face ‘tough decision’ over Christmas as they’re ‘not on the same page’ after UK return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly disagree over where their family should spend Christmas this year. Heatworld claims Harry wants to remain in Britain, while Meghan would prefer California. This would keep her closer to her mother, Doria Ragland, during the festive period.

The decision follows the Sussexes’ move from Montecito to Britain in late August. However, Meghan’s reported homesickness is said to have complicated their first Christmas plans since returning. Harry, meanwhile, reportedly views a UK departure as sending the wrong message.

“With the kids in school, they can’t keep bouncing between California and the UK whenever they feel like it, so they’ve got some difficult decisions coming up because they are not on the same page,” a source has claimed.

The couple are reportedly not aligned on their Christmas plans (Credit: JOEL CARRETT/EPA/Shutterstock)

Why Meghan Markle reportedly favours California

The source went on to say: “She misses her friends, she misses her day-to-day routine and she really misses her mom. She talks to Doria every day, usually multiple times, but it’s not the same as spending every weekend with her.”

Meghan also reportedly dislikes the prospect of waiting for a Sandringham invitation, which may not arrive. The source claimed she was unenthusiastic about making small talk with the royal family.

Despite those claims, Meghan appears to be finding some enjoyment in her new British routine. Her recent social media activity has shown relaxed family moments in the countryside.

Why Prince Harry reportedly wants a UK Christmas

The source then claimed: “Harry hates the idea of leaving England over Christmas, it’s one of his favourite times of year and he worries that if they travel back to the US, it will look like they’re giving up and choosing to miss out on time with his father,” they said.

Could Harry and Meghan spend Christmas at Sandringham? (Credit: Splash News)

The source claimed he also fears missing time with King Charles. That concern follows a private family meeting at Highgrove in July.

The King and Queen Camilla hosted the Sussex family there, according to the report. It marked the King’s first meeting with his grandchildren since 2022, the report added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry adjust to UK life

Harry and Meghan moved back after six years in California following their 2020 royal exit. Their extended stay has already brought practical challenges.

They changed their children’s school after two days because of reported security concerns. The couple have also faced reported disagreement with the King over how their titles should be used.

Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK last month (Credit: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Even so, Meghan has offered glimpses of the family’s British routine online. In September, she shared woodland scenes and a family fishing trip with Harry. The post included heart and Union flag emojis.

Meghan and Harry were later seen at The Falkland Arms in Great Tew, Oxfordshire. The pub is near the area where the family are thought to be staying.

For now, the reported Christmas disagreement remains unresolved. The choice places Harry’s British ties against Meghan’s support network in California.

School commitments also make frequent travel more difficult. Their decision could therefore carry more weight than previous festive plans.

ED! has contacted the Sussexes’ representatives for comment.

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