Wayne Rooney was visibly emotional during Friday’s (November 27) episode of I’m A Celebrity after wife Coleen shared some special news about their family.

During an emotional call home, Coleen revealed that their eldest son, Kai Rooney, had passed his driving test, leaving the former footballer wiping away tears.

Wayne had previously opened up about Coleen’s advice before entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle, as well as his children’s reactions to his decision to take part in the show.

While his younger children were excited about his jungle adventure, his two eldest sons were more concerned about their dad embarrassing them on television.

Wayne got a phone call from Coleen (Credit: ITV)

What did Coleen Rooney tell Wayne Rooney on I’m A Celebrity?

Coleen had a special family update waiting for Wayne when they finally got to speak.

She told him: “Kai passed his driving test!”

The announcement clearly struck a chord with Wayne, who struggled to hold back his tears as he took in the news.

Coleen also made sure to give her husband some much-needed encouragement, telling him that everyone was happy with how he was getting on in the jungle. She urged him to carry on, pointing out that he had already made it halfway through his time on the show.

But it wasn’t all emotional moments. Coleen also joked about wanting Wayne to face another Bushtucker Trial, revealing that their children had been regularly voting for him to take part.

She had previously spoken about encouraging viewers to put her husband forward for the challenges during an appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked.

How did Wayne Rooney earn his call home?

Wayne’s chance to speak to Coleen came after he took part in the Twist in Time challenge, where the campmates had to compete against the clock for the opportunity to contact their loved ones.

He joined Leigh Francis, Ade Adepitan, Chloe Burrows, AJ Odudu and Sharky for the timed task, with everyone hoping to secure a precious moment with someone from home.

Fans were left feeling emotional (Credit: ITV)

All the contestants managed to get a conversation with someone they cared about, with one exception. Sharky chose to sacrifice his own time so the others could enjoy their calls.

Wayne’s conversation with Coleen certainly struck a chord with viewers, who took to social media to share their reactions.

“Wayne Rooney crying got me,” one fan said. “Wayne man [crying emoji],” another wrote. A third added: “Wayne got the final time and I got to admit I did get emosh.”

“We’ve never seen that side of him so to see him like that it was like whoa,” another viewer remarked.

What has Wayne Rooney done on I’m A Celebrity so far?

Wayne’s time in the jungle got off to a dramatic start when he completed a helicopter skydive during the show’s November 16 launch episode.

He landed on the beach at Surfers Paradise after confronting what he had previously described as his biggest fear.

His first Bushtucker Trial, selected by the public, saw him team up with Chloe Burrows in the Jungle Food Lab.

The pair managed to eat all 10 dishes, securing the full 10 stars for their fellow campmates.

Wayne has also become an important figure in camp life after viewers chose him as camp leader. He selected Claire Sweeney as his deputy, while AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup were put in charge of cooking.

However, his leadership skills were soon put to the test when he found himself caught up in tensions between the two camp chefs over their kitchen responsibilities.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Ade Adepitan’s wife Linda reveals Paralympian’s sad anniversary

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, November 28) from 9.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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