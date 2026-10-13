Princess Eugenie has shared an unseen video of her baby daughter to celebrate eight years of marriage with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Her Instagram post on October 12 showed Jack holding their two-month-old daughter, Adelaide.

The royal also paid a loving tribute to her husband, celebrating his support as a partner. She wrote alongside the clip: “Happy 8 years married my love.

“What you can’t hear in this video is Jack asking our daughter if she likes her head being massaged that way… so thoughtful, caring, and best Dada there is to our 3. Couldn’t have wished for a better partner.”

Followers added their congratulations beneath the anniversary post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie shares tender video of Jack Brooksbank and baby daughter Adelaide

The clip catches Jack gently rocking Adelaide while rubbing her head. He also pats her back as she rests against his chest. The baby looks towards a window behind him.

Eugenie paired the footage with The Beatles’ Here Comes the Sun.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s growing family

Adelaide was born in Lisbon, Portugal, on August 3, becoming the couple’s first daughter. She joined older brothers August, five, and Ernest, three.

Eugenie announced her third pregnancy in May, sharing a picture of her sons holding an ultrasound scan.

She later introduced her daughter as Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank in an Instagram post. The princess explained that the name honoured three people she and Jack admired, past and present.

Those tributes included Adelaide’s great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Eugenie also connected the name with English and Portuguese history, reflecting the two countries they call home. The family divides its time between Portugal and the UK. Jack began working in Portugal in 2022.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married eight years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding anniversary

Eugenie and Jack first met during a skiing trip to Verbier, Switzerland, in 2010. Their first date followed a few weeks later at Osteria Basilico in London’s Notting Hill.

They announced their engagement in January 2018 after Jack proposed during a holiday in Nicaragua.

Read more: King Charles’ nightly habit that Queen Camilla finds ‘off-putting’ as she shares rare glimpse into their private life

The couple married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on October 12 that year. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were among the guests at the ceremony.

Last year, Eugenie marked their seventh anniversary with a previously unseen photograph of them kissing. She wore a custom light pink jacket during the post-wedding celebrations captured in that image.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.