Prince Harry has revealed he took a favourite photograph of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying nature together. He discussed the image in his new MasterClass, Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss.

Meghan Markle shared the photograph for Archie’s seventh birthday on Instagram in May. Harry said he captured it shortly before the celebration.

The picture shows the siblings walking hand-in-hand through a tidal pool. For their dad, the peaceful moment carries particular meaning: “The two of them, brother and sister, at peace with each other in nature, fills my heart.”

Prince Harry has opened up about a photo of Archie and Lilibet which fills his heart (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Prince Harry reflects on grief and Princess Diana

Harry’s conversation with neuroscientist Dr Mary-Frances O’Connor also explores his grief following the loss of Princess Diana. He was 12 when his mother died following a car accident in Paris in August 1997.

For years afterwards, Harry said he suppressed his emotions. He believed allowing himself to feel happy would be disloyal to her memory.

He later came to believe Diana would have wanted him to be happy. Harry said that understanding changed his outlook and helped him feel free.

Her memory remains a source of motivation for his charitable work. He spoke about wanting her to feel proud of his efforts: “Everything I do, everything I put my energy towards, I hope that my mother will be proud about it.”

The discussion connects those experiences of loss with the life he now shares with Meghan and their children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Prince Harry’s ten-day rule for Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

Harry also explained how he protects time with his family. He said he follows a ten-day limit on time away from Meghan and their children.

Being together gives him energy and happiness, he explained. He also finds fulfilment through being directly involved in his work.

His aim is to balance that purpose with his responsibilities as a father and husband.

However, Harry’s reflections on parenting were not all about its rewards. He admitted he had not realised how demanding becoming a father would be.

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Harry admitted: “Becoming a father is an emotional rollercoaster. I wish I’d known how hard being a father was going to be. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Harry also spoke about his pride in his children, describing them as amusing and very funny. Looking back, he said he would tell his younger self to prepare for the challenges ahead.

Released ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the class benefits two bereavement charities. They are Comfort Zone Camp and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a cause Harry has supported for years.

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