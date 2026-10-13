James Jordan has defended Brendan Cole following criticism of Amy Dowden’s recent performances on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to GB News, the former Strictly professional said his friend had been misunderstood.

The defence follows Brendan’s criticism of Amy, which drew support for her from fans and Strictly colleagues. Brendan said he doesn’t think Amy has “been up to the challenge” following her recent Strictly elimination with celebrity partner Chris Appleton.

The comments sparked uproar, with many criticising Brendan after Amy had to miss out on a partner in 2023 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Amy hasn’t directly addressed his remarks. Fans nevertheless interpreted a cryptic social media post as a reference to Brendan.

In the video, she mimed the opening of Mariah Carey’s Obsessed before blowing a kiss towards the camera. Her caption read: “If you know, you know #bekind #inaworldyoucanbeanythingbekind #kindness.”

James Jordan said Brendan Cole was “upset” over the backlash (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan says Brendan Cole was upset by the Amy Dowden backlash

James described watching the reaction unfold while travelling with Brendan on their tour.

“He was really upset when all the press came out about it,” James told GB News.

He said he normally jokes with Brendan about negative press, but had noticed this coverage affecting him.

James argued that the remarks concerned Amy’s professional work, not her experiences with illness.

“All [Brendan] was commenting on was her dancing; in his opinion, he just said that he didn’t feel that he did a particularly good job. That’s not him bashing someone. He really didn’t mean it in a negative way, and he’s actually quite upset about the whole thing,” James said.

James acknowledged the difficulties Amy had faced and praised her campaigning around cancer and Crohn’s disease.

He also cited his own colitis while arguing that a health condition shouldn’t prevent criticism of someone’s work.

James said both he and Brendan were paid to offer opinions, which they aimed to give honestly.

He said the situation was “blown out of proportion because all he was doing was commenting on her choreography”.

Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden became the first couple eliminated from Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden’s Strictly exits prompted Brendan Cole’s comments

Brendan’s original comments came during an interview with Sky Vegas after Amy and Chris Appleton’s early Strictly exit.

He claimed Amy “has not been up to the challenge” and questioned her work over recent years.

She and Chris were the first couple eliminated in 2026. Amy also left first with Thomas Skinner in 2025.

Those exits followed two disrupted series for the dancer.

She missed having a celebrity partner in 2023 after her stage three breast cancer diagnosis. She subsequently underwent two mastectomies, chemotherapy and fertility treatment.

Her return alongside JB Gill in 2024 ended early because of a foot injury.

James Jordan suggests Brendan Cole could contact Amy Dowden

James suggested Brendan could contact Amy directly to explain how he intended his comments.

He did not confirm that any message had been sent. Instead, James suggested his friend might be hoping the controversy would pass.

He also said he had reassured Brendan that the news cycle would move on.

It comes after Brendan himself shared a cryptic message to Instagram this week. Alongside a fan letter, praising him, Brendan wrote: “The media can and will often portray you as one thing but headlines do not make the man. Actions do.

“A massive thank you to Charlotte for leaving this card at the theatre today.”

James wrote in the comments: “Guys – don’t believe EVERYTHING you read in the papers – Brendan is a good kind man.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Brendan and Amy for comment.

Read more: Amy Dowden reveals ‘heartbreak’ in new message about Strictly elimination as fans demand ‘justice’

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