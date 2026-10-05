Amy Dowden has opened up about her emotional Strictly Come Dancing exit with Chris Appleton, insisting the friendship they built means far more than how far they made it in the competition.

The professional dancer shared the heartfelt message after the pair became the first couple eliminated from the 2026 series.

Alongside a collection of photographs from their brief Strictly journey, Amy praised Chris for throwing himself into the experience despite the nerves, laughter and demanding rehearsals. She wrote: “I honestly don’t think words can quite describe how proud I am of you.”

While Amy admitted the result was emotional, she stressed that the memories they made and the bond they formed would last well beyond the ballroom. She added: “Our dancing journey may have ended, but our friendship certainly hasn’t.”

The result prompted an angry reaction from viewers on X on Sunday night, with many calling for “justice” for Amy after she was eliminated first for the second year in a row.

One person said: “JUSTICE FOR AMY DOWDEN!”

Another added: “Justice for Amy, she always goes out early.”

Jaime and Carlos went up against Chris and Amy in the Strictly dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden reflects on her friendship with Chris Appleton after Strictly elimination

Taking to Instagram, Amy explained that finding a lifelong friend had helped ease the disappointment of leaving Strictly so early.

She wrote: “I know unfortunately only too well heartbreak. But I also know that the reason it hurts so much is because of the friendship and bond we’ve formed and that’s something that isn’t going anywhere.”

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 before undergoing chemotherapy and two mastectomies.

In her post, she praised Chris’s heart, determination and kindness, while highlighting the effort he put into every challenging rehearsal.

Amy concluded: “Chris, you should be incredibly proud of yourself. Thank you for every laugh, every memory, every hug and for simply being you. I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.

“Love you, my friend. Love your Welsh princess as you call me.”

Chris Appleton explains what Strictly taught him

For Chris Appleton, Strictly was about much more than learning to dance. The 43-year-old said the experience pushed him well beyond the skills he had developed during his hairdressing career and took him firmly outside his comfort zone.

He explained that stepping into the ballroom had shown him another side of himself, while presenting challenges he had not expected.

Chris also admitted he wished he could have taken Amy further in the competition, saying during Sunday’s results show: “I already wish I did better for her because she deserves to go further in the competition.”

Having joined a programme he had watched while growing up also left him feeling “proud”.

But above all, Chris said the friendship he formed with Amy was the biggest thing he would take away from the experience.

The Strictly elimination saw Chris and Amy leave first (Credit: BBC)

How Amy Dowden and Chris Appleton lost the dance-off

The judges’ scores from the first two live shows were combined with the latest public vote, leaving Amy and Chris in the dance-off against Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu.

Chris and Amy returned with their Cha Cha to I’ll Be Ready from Baywatch, while Jaime and Carlos performed a Cha Cha to Oh, Pretty Woman.

Read more: Strictly fans praise Johannes Radebe after repeated mistake last week: ‘That’s better’

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all chose Jaime and Carlos, giving them the majority needed to secure their place in the competition and sending Amy and Chris home.

Craig Revel Horwood said he would also have saved Jaime and Carlos if his vote had been required. The decision confirmed Amy and Chris as the first couple to leave the 2026 contest.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday October 10 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Are you sad to see Amy and Chris go? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page and let us know.