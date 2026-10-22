Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly unleash on Prince Harry following new interview: ‘The hypocrisy’

Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly have unleashed on Prince Harry following a new interview with the royal.

During the interview with GQ, Harry revealed he wants to reconcile with his family and hit back at media perceptions of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Megyn Kelly Show (@megynkellyshow)

Prince Harry hits back in new interview

In the interview with GQ, Harry said he wants things to “work out” with his family.

“Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that’s the key point,” he said.

“Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do,” he then added.

He also hit out at how “everyone else is allowed to tell their version of my story, but god forbid I should be able to tell the other side of it”.

The royal said that he’s been surrounded by the “worst forms of journalism” most of his life. He also said that he’s now, at 42, trying to “uplift” journalism due to his experiences growing up.

Prince Harry has lashed out at the media (Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan hit out at Prince Harry

In a new chat together, Piers and Megyn lashed out at Harry, branding the royal “delusional”.

“He’s so full of crap,” Piers fumed. “The guy is absolutely full of crap, honestly. Grade A, weapons-grade crap. The hypocrisy.”

Megyn then slammed Harry, saying, “All he does is sue the media.”

She then fired back at his claims of trying to uplift journalism. “He hates journalists! He actually only likes the ones who write nice things about him.”

“Has anyone sued the media more than these two grifters?” Megyn continued.

“And they always sue whilst simultaneously doing the exact things they’re complaining about,” Piers added.

Piers lashed out at the royal (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored / YouTube)

Royals fans lash out at Harry

Taking to the comments on Megyn and Piers’ Instagram video, royal fans lashed out at Harry.

“Omg how many times does he want to tell his story…. Must be short of a few bob,” one said.

“Please make this stop. We are so tired of them,” another wrote.

“I thought he already put out his version of truth: Oprah interview, Netflix series, Book, Interviews. This guy just loves the sound of his voice and thinks his shit is profound,” a third fumed.

“How many versions of his story do we need to hear?? No thanks… I had enough,” another added.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple told ED!: “Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan represent precisely the kind of fringe, gutter journalism the Duke was referring to. Sometimes the truth clearly hits a nerve, and the vehemence of their reaction suggests that his comments struck a particularly sensitive one. Their response, in many ways, speaks for itself.”

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