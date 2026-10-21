Prince Harry’s latest reconciliation comments prompted a blunt rebuke from Janet Street Porter and a defence from Bryony Gordon.

This Morning’s Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcomed Loose Women’s Janet and journalist Bryony Gordon to the studio to talk about the latest news.

And Janet had a blunt message for Prince Harry on Wednesday, October 21.

She said: “I know I’m not an Agony Aunt, but I’d give two words of advice: Shut up.”

Janet added: “Because, I don’t doubt that he very, very much wants to reconcile with his brother, but I’m just baffled by his decision to even mention it or allude to it in a public interview with a magazine like GQ, I just don’t understand the logic of it.”

Bryony, however, defended his openness rather than agreeing that he should keep the subject private.

Their exchange followed Prince Harry’s GQ interview about reconciliation.

A Sussex spokesman later said his comments were not aimed at Prince William or any specific family member.

Janet Street Porter shares her strong words of advice for Prince Harry (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Bryony Gordon defends Prince Harry on This Morning following interview

The journalist argued that Harry was choosing to speak for himself while others continued writing about him.

She also stressed that the interview covered grief and its effects, rather than only family tensions.

Bryony said: “For him, it’s like taking control of the narrative.”

She recalled interviewing Harry after his mother’s death and welcomed his willingness to keep discussing grief.

Bryony suggested changing expectations meant people were increasingly encouraged to speak about difficult experiences.

She also stressed that William and Harry had different personalities and would handle things in their own ways.

Janet Street Porter shared her view on This Morning (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Prince Harry calls for reconciliation in GQ

In the GQ interview, Harry discussed damaged relationships and said reconciliation mattered amid everything else happening in the world.

“Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out,” he said.

He also encouraged people to let go of the past, while acknowledging that emotional scars could remain.

Prince Harry and Meghan hold hands at their first UK appearance together after moving back (Credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews.com)

Janet Street Porter questions Prince Harry’s approach

Janet did not question whether Harry genuinely wanted to repair his relationship with William. Her objection was to raising that wish in a public magazine interview.

She drew on her own fractured relationship with her sister during the discussion.

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Although Janet welcomed conversations about grief, she doubted this approach would encourage William to speak to Harry.

“I don’t think he’s going about it the right way,” she said.

Ben, meanwhile, described the royal family’s usual approach as dealing with sensitive matters privately. He suggested Harry’s public comments could instead make his father and brother draw back.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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