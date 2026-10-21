Princess Kate and Prince William posed for a new portrait before attending the Sultan of Oman’s Windsor state banquet.

Photographer Greg Williams captured the black-and-white image at Frogmore House before the couple headed to Windsor Castle. You can see it here.

Their appearance came hours after Prince Harry discussed his relationship with the royal family in an interview. He said he wanted to repair relations.

At the banquet, Kate and William exchanged a warm look as they entered St George’s Hall.

Princess Kate and Prince William welcomed Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq for his state visit on Tuesday (Credit: Photo by Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)

King Charles highlights Prince William’s role in Oman ties

Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed 160 guests for the diplomatic evening, with Kate seated beside Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

In his banquet speech, the king highlighted William’s involvement in the Jewel of Arabia Expedition alongside Oman’s Sayyid Theyazin. The pair served as joint patrons of the 30-day journey through Oman last year.

Charles celebrated their involvement as an example of the countries’ relationship continuing between generations. The expedition followed British explorer Bertram Thomas’s 1928 route, travelling on foot, by camel and by 4×4.

The occasion marked the first visit by a Sultan of Oman in 44 years. Queen Elizabeth II hosted Sultan Qaboos bin Said at Buckingham Palace in 1982.

Earlier in the day, Kate joined the king and queen for the official welcome in Windsor. She curtsied to the Sultan before the Guard of Honour inspection and military march-past.

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Princess Kate wears yellow Elie Saab gown for portrait with Prince William

For the evening, Kate chose a yellow Elie Saab dress featuring a deep V-neckline and a trailing sheer cape.

She paired the gown with Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara. Earrings and a bracelet belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II completed her jewellery choices.

William wore a Windsor tailcoat with the Order of the Garter and its sash.

Kate’s tiara dates back to 1913, when Garrard created its distinctive design. It features 19 diamond arches, with pearl drops suspended beneath them.

Queen Mary left the headpiece to Elizabeth II, who later loaned it to Princess Diana.

Prince Harry has spoken out in a new interview (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Windsor state banquet menu and royal guests

Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, attended alongside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Camilla wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, accompanied by an amethyst and diamond necklace.

Dinner reportedly included langoustine and crab, followed by Windsor pheasant and individual baked Alaskas. Special tea blends drew inspiration from Oman’s tradition of serving spiced coffee with dates.

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The table decorations included flowers picked from royal gardens and pomegranates from a tree planted by the late Prince Philip.

Preparing the candlelit setting was no small task. Staff needed half an hour to light the candles along the 50-metre table.

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